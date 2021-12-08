Eagles jayvees down Titans by 26

Franklin County limited Hidden Valley to 12 field goal Tuesday in a 61-35 non-district boys junior varsity basketball triumph over Hidden Valley at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (2-0) built a 10-point, 16-6 lead after the opening quarter and pushed the spread to 13 points, 30-17, after taking the second stanza 14-11.

The Eagles captured the third period, 11-9, to make the count 41-26, and claimed the final frame 20-9.

The Titans converted 12 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 6 of 12 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Six players scored for Hidden Valley, two of whom finished in double figures with 11 points and 10 points.

Two players accounted for the Titans' 3-point field goals.

FCHS made 25 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Nine players contributed points to the Eagles' victory.

Kendall Mattox netted a game-best 19 points, including two 3-pointers.

J. B. Taylor tallied 10 points.