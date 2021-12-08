Eagles jayvees down Titans by 26

Franklin County limited Hidden Valley to 12 field goal Tuesday in a 61-35 non-district boys junior varsity basketball triumph over Hidden Valley at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Eagles (2-0) built a 10-point, 16-6 lead after the opening quarter and pushed the spread to 13 points, 30-17, after taking the second stanza 14-11.
The Eagles captured the third period, 11-9, to make the count 41-26, and claimed the final frame 20-9.
The Titans converted 12 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 6 of 12 (50%) from the free-throw line.
Six players scored for Hidden Valley, two of whom finished in double figures with 11 points and 10 points.
Two players accounted for the Titans' 3-point field goals.
FCHS made 25 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Nine players contributed points to the Eagles' victory.
Kendall Mattox netted a game-best 19 points, including two 3-pointers.
J. B. Taylor tallied 10 points.
Also scoring were Javeraih Holland with nine points, Jackson Gillispie with six, Dayevon Shain, Zachory Swanson and Jeffrey Hairston each with four, Tyler Gibson with three (3-pointer) and Luke Burrows with two.