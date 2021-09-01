Eagles jayvees face Salem in opener

Franklin County’s junior varsity football team opens its 2021 season Thursday against Salem.
Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 6 p.m.
The Eagles were scheduled to open their season last week at Bassett, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
The contest is the first in a three-game homestand that includes games against Liberty Christian and Magna Vista.
The Eagles failed to win a game during the spring season and only scored 14 points.
FCHS defeated Appomattox County in preseason and also faced E.C. Glass.
Six Ferrum teams start seasons todayFERRUM—Ferrum College’s field hockey, women’s soccer and men’s soccer teams open their fall 2021 seasons today.
The field hockey team, coached by Carrie Austin, entertains Southern Virginia University. Match time is 7 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The women’s soccer team, coached by Erin Saleeby, hosts Averett University at 7 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.
The men’s soccer squad, led by first-year head coach Matt Cureton, travels to Fayetteville, N.C. for its season opener against Methodist University.
The volleyball team, steered by Ruthanne Duffy, visits Averett University for its season opener. Match time in Danville is 7 p.m.
The men’s and women’s cross country teams, led by Mark White, begin their campaigns in the Virginia Tech Invitational in Blacksburg.
Cross Country opens seasons ThursdayAXTON—Franklin County’s boys and girls cross country teams and Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s boys and girls squads open their fall 2021 seasons Thursday in the eighth-annual Bengal Clash at the Smith River Sports Complex.
Bassett is the host school for the event which begins at 4:30 p.m.
CHA cross country begins season ThursdayDANVILLE—Christian Heritage Academy’s cross country teams open their 2021 seasons Thursday against Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) rival Westover Christian Academy.
The first race takes the starter’s gun at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball match
is rescheduledFranklin County’s varsity/junior varsity volleyball doubleheader against Patrick Henry-Roanoke, scheduled for tonight at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium, has been postponed.
The doubleheader has been reset for Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The match is the second of three straight home encounters for varsity and junior varsity squads.
FCHS’s next match is Tuesday, Sept. 7 against Halifax County. The non-district varsity/junior varsity doubleheader begins at 5:30 p.m. at Hawkins Gym.
Titans sweep Eagles in volleyballROANOKE—Class 3 volleyball heavyweight Hidden Valley enhanced an undefeated record Monday night with a 3-0 non-district triumph over Franklin County in the Eagles’ fall 2021 season opener.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-13, 25-13.
The Titans are 3-0.
Hidden Valley claimed a 2-0 victory in the junior varsity match. Set scores were 25-21, 25-18.
BFMS volleyball splits matchesROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team swept Cave Spring Middle School 2-0 Monday in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District contest.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-23.
The Eagles (3-1 in the district, 3-1 overall) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second set to secure the victory.
In the set, Maria Gutierrez scored six points and served four aces.
Also, Brooke Weaver and Kamari Holland each tallied four points and Lera Gibson passed out four assists.
In the first set, Sarabeth Crews totaled nine points and served three aces, Holland netted five kills and Gibson distributed five assists.
Last week, the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, 2-1 to Read Mountain Middle School, which rallied from an opening-set loss to claim victory.
Set scores were 16-25, 25-12, 15-7.
Crews, Kailey McCown and Brooke Hamiltoin each scored six points in the first set and Weaver tallied five points.
In the second set, Hamilton scored four points and Weaver netted two kills.
In the third set, Weaver led BFMS with three points.
For the match, Gibson distributed six assists.
BFMS returns to action Thursday at home against district foe Hidden Valley Middle School. Match time is 5:30 p.m.
A non-district match against Woodrow Wilson Middle School, scheduled for Thursday, was canceled.
Golfers to host Magna VistaHARDY—Franklin County’s golf team entertains Magna Vista Thursday in a non-district dual match at Copper Cove Golf Club.
Tee time is 2 p.m.
Today, FCHS’s junior varsity golf team hosts Patrick County in a dual match at Willow Creek Country Club. Tee time is 4 p.m.
In a match last week, BFMS finished third in a match at Blacksburg Country Club with a 233 total.
The Eagles’ counting scores were posted by Kyndal Hudson (54), Brennan Young (56), Aydrn Cepelnik (60) and Kyle Davis (63).
Non-counting scores were turned in by Kynlee Cepelnik (69) and Noah Buckner (70).
Eagle Strut
5K is Sept. 11The 10th annual Eagle Strut 5K takes the starter’s gun Saturday, Sept. 11.
The race, which was first staged in September 2012, serves as a fundraiser for the Class of 2022.
The race begins from the steps of the Roy M. Law building on the FCHS campus.
From there, competitors take a right on Tanyard Road, a left on Pell Avenue, a right on North Main Street, a right on Greer Lane, a left on North Main Street, a left on Tanyard Run and finish at FCHS.
Andrew Parkins of Salem and Kylie Cooper are the race’s reigning men’s and women’s champions.
Eighty runners competed in the 2020 race.
Registration is open and ends Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Race fee is $20 along with an additional $2.16 sign-up fee.