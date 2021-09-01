Eagles jayvees face Salem in opener

In a match last week, BFMS finished third in a match at Blacksburg Country Club with a 233 total.

The Eagles’ counting scores were posted by Kyndal Hudson (54), Brennan Young (56), Aydrn Cepelnik (60) and Kyle Davis (63).

Non-counting scores were turned in by Kynlee Cepelnik (69) and Noah Buckner (70).

Eagle Strut

5K is Sept. 11The 10th annual Eagle Strut 5K takes the starter’s gun Saturday, Sept. 11.

The race, which was first staged in September 2012, serves as a fundraiser for the Class of 2022.

The race begins from the steps of the Roy M. Law building on the FCHS campus.

From there, competitors take a right on Tanyard Road, a left on Pell Avenue, a right on North Main Street, a right on Greer Lane, a left on North Main Street, a left on Tanyard Run and finish at FCHS.

Andrew Parkins of Salem and Kylie Cooper are the race’s reigning men’s and women’s champions.

Eighty runners competed in the 2020 race.

Registration is open and ends Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m.