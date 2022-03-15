Eagles jayvees fall by a run in season opener

Blacksburg scored single runs in the top of the second and the top of the fifth Monday in a 2-1 non-district junior varsity baseball victory over Franklin County at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (0-1) fell in their 2022 season opener.

FCHS tallied its lone run in the bottom of the sixth.

Conner Smith drove in the Bruins' initial run with a fielder's choice.

Each team collected four hits.

The Eagles; however, were plagued by three errors, while the Bruins committed one defensive miscue.

Blacksburg's Mason Underwood tossed a complete-game, four-hitter that featured seven strikeouts.

Andrew Keen (0-1) was charged with the loss for the Eagles. He permitted three hits and two runs, while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Chance Smith paced the Eagles at the plate by going 2 of 3.

Rioll Pula was 2 of 4 for the Bruins.

FCHS's next game is Saturday against Hidden Valley.

The non-district contest starts at noon in Roanoke.