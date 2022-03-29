Eagles jayvees open Blue Ridge play with win

Franklin County scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and led from wire-to-wire in defeating William Byrd, 5-1, in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity baseball game Friday at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (2-2, 1-0 in the Blue Ridge District) opened league play with the victory.

The Terriers scored their lone run in the top of the sixth, then the Eagles responded by manufacturing two runs in the bottom of the frame.

FCHS outhit William Byrd, 7-6, and both teams played error-free defense.

Andrew Keen smacked a double on a 1-1 pitch to drive in two runs in the bottom of the first.

Keen was the winner on the mound too. He surrendered six hits and one run in six innings. He struck out eight.

Ean Anderson took the mound in the seventh and worked an inning of relief.

Hunter Obenchain was tagged with the loss for the Terriers. He yielded five hits and three runs in four innings, while striking out four.

Amerson, Keen and Wes Hill each collected two hits for the Eagles.

On defense, Hill had the most chances with nine.

Jarrett Shepherd led William Byrd with two hits in two plate appearances.

On defense, Noah Thompson had nine chances, the most for the Terriers.

Knights score early in four-run triumph

Cave Spring scored four runs in its first two at bats and benefited from five errors in besting Franklin County, 5-1, in a non-district junior varsity baseball contest at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Knights outhit the Eagles, 8-6, and played error-free defense.

Cave Spring led 2-1 after the first inning and 4-1 after two innings.

The Knights manufactured their final run in the top of the sixth.

FCHS scored its lone run in the bottom of the first.

Braden Mullins was charged with the loss for the Eagles. He allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings, while striking out six and walking none.

Andrew Keen and Ean Amerson each totaled two hits.

