Eagles jayvees stay perfect, win by 13

RIDGEWAY - Kendal Mattox tallied a game-best 22 points Saturday in leading Franklin County's boys junior varsity basketball team to its 11th win of the season, 54-41 over Magna Vista in a non-district contest.

The Eagles (11-0) overcame a 12-6 deficit after the first quarter to claim the victory.

After a 15-8 second-stanza scoring surge, FCHS moved in front 21-20 at intermission.

The Eagles pushed the spread to 35-30 after capturing the third period, 14-10, and took control of the contest in the fourth quarter, a frame they won 19-11.

Bryson Kidd and Torian Younger each scored 11 points to pace the Warriors.

Also scoring were Ethan Dukes with nine points, J'mere Hairston with four, Dahmir Allen with three, Ja'meer Reynolds with two and Demetrius Martin with one.

Magna Vista made 13 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 14 of 24 (58.3%) from the free-throw line.

The Eagles converted 21 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and were 9 of 19 (47.4%) from the free-throw line.

Mattox swished all three of FCHS's 3-pointers.

Antonio Mack netted all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Eagles.

Also scoring were Javeraih Holland with eight points, J-Shawn Rigney with six, and Jeffrey Hairston, Luke Burrows, Jack Gillspie and Dayevon Shain each with two.

Eagles top Terriers by 17

Franklin County held William Byrd to seven first-half points Friday and defeated the Terriers, 48-31, in a Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (3-0 Blue Ridge District) led by 13 points, 20-7, after winning the first and second stanza by counts of 9-4 and 11-3.

FCHS increased its advantage to 14 points, 32-18, after taking the third period, 12-11.

The Eagles secured the triumph by winning the final frame 16-13.

William Byrd made 12 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 3 of 6 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Andrew Lindsay accounted for more than half of his team's points by netting a game-best 19 and he made three 3-pointers.

Also scoring were Titus Blalock (one 3-pointer) with five points, Ethan Haston with three and Dylan McSherry and Brogan Dent each with two.

FCHS converted 20 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 6 of 10 (60%) from the free-throw line.

Javeraih Holland, FCHS's lone double-figure scorer, led the Eagles with 16 points.

Also scoring were Ja'ziel Hart with seven points, Jeffrey Hairston with six, Antonio Mack and Dayevon Shain each with five, Ethan Hahn with three, and Zachory Swanson, J-Shawn Rigney and Jayden Boyd-Taylor each with two.