Eagles, Knights face off for the first time since 2002

Franklin County resumes a football rivalry remembered by some, forgotten by others and experienced by a few tonight when the Eagles take on Cave Spring in a Virginia High School League (VHSL) Benefit Game at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Kickoff is 6 p.m.

Benefit Games are scrimmages, but they’re played like a regular-season with four quarters and other standards in effect. Franklin County has played Benefit Games against a host of opponents in past years with most being staged at Dillon Stadium.

Monies from Benefit Games are split three ways: ¹/³ to host team,¹/³ to the visiting team and ¹/³ to the VHSL.

The last time the Eagles and the Knights met was in 2002, the first year Franklin County qualified for postseason play in football.

All of Cave Spring’s other sports had dropped to Group AA, but the Knights football remained in Group AAA for one more season because all school in Virginia were on two-year (home and away) contract cycles, thus the Knights opted not to change their slate to accommodate new district and out-of-league opponents.

Cave Spring played for their last Western Valley District title, which was won by Franklin County that year.

The Eagles, coached by Billy Miles, won 42-0 in a game played at Dwight Bogle Stadium with former standout performer Patrick Preston turning in stellar performances on offense, defense and special teams, scoring touchdowns on each. He caught three passes for 103 yards and one TD.

Preston would go on to play at Hampton University and serve as an assistant coach at Ferrum College.

Franklin County stopped a 23-game losing streak by defeating Cave Spring and in a later match-up the Eagles upset the Knights when they were ranked in the top 10 in the state in Group AAA. Both of these wins were achieve at Dillon Stadium.

Eagles head coach J.R. Edwards faced Cave Spring on several occasions when he was the sideline boss at Hidden Valley. If fact, Cave Spring head coach Nick Leftwich’s father, Jeff, was an assistant coach under Edwards at Hidden Valley and served as an assistant and head boys tennis coach at Franklin County.

Leftwich is in his second year in charge of the Knights. He replaced Tim Fulton as head coach. Fulton spent last year as a Franklin County assistant and is in his first year as Lord Botetourt.

The Eagles opened preseason play last week at home against Pulaski County. At one point during the controlled scrimmage, the Eagles scored four touchdowns on four plays.

Next week, the Eagles open regular-season play at Bassett and have games scheduled against Salem, Liberty Christian, Magna Vista, Hidden Valley and Blue Ridge foes Staunton River, Northside, William Fleming, William Byrd and Lord Botetourt.

The series against Hidden Valley ends this season and a Franklin County win would give the Eagles a 4-1 led in the set. Next year, Brookville returns to the school; the Bees were last on the schedule during Chris Jones’ six-year term as head coach.

Edwards enters his eighth year at the helm with a 30-42 record. That matches Jack Henderson’s tenure (1956-1963) in longevity and is two year’s shy of matching Richard Foutz’s 10-year (1965-1974) term.

He ranks fifth in Career wins. Miles is first with 39, followed by Foutz with 38, Henderson with 37 and Jones with 36.

The program should achieve its 300th win this season; it is three shy of the mark (297-400-19).