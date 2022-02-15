Eagles' Knott captures Region A championship

VIRGINIA BEACH - Franklin County’s Robbie Knott has captured the Class 6 Region A individual championship in the 152-pound weight class during postseason wrestling action this past weekend at Oscar Smith High School.

Knott is one of three Eagles wrestlers who has earned a berth in the Class 6 state wrestling tournament.

Also earning state-tournament berths are Devin Dillon and Alex Baumberger, each of whom placed fourth in his weight class.

Grassfield won the team title for the first time after rallying from an early, 30-point deficit; FCHS came in sixth.

The Class 6, Class 5 and Class 4 state tournaments are Friday and Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Panthers down Shenandoah in home dual

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team won seven of nine bouts Friday for a 34-10 dual-match triumph over Shenandoah University at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Hornets (1-3) led 4-3 after two bouts before the Panthers (6-6), who squared their record with the victory, responded with five straight wins.

Winning those bouts were Sam Slate (pin, 184 pounds), Braden Homsey (pin, 197 pounds), Rayshawn Dixon (pin, 285 pounds), Trent Proctor (forfeit, 133 pounds) and Levi Englman (9-5 decision, 141 pounds).

Also winning bouts for the Panthers were Anthony Gaskin (9-4 decision, 165 pounds) and Christian Hite (11-3 major decision, 157 pounds).

Winning bouts for the Hornets were Dylan Weaver (12-2 major decision, 174 pounds) and Patrick Coffron (injury default, 149 pounds).

Ferrum’s Caden Dalton won an exhibition bout over Marshall Hammond of Roanoke College by a 9-5 decision.

The Panthers return to action in the NCAA Division III Southeast Regionals, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-25 in Williamsport, Pa.

Lycoming College is the host school.

The top three place winners in each of 10 weight classes qualify for the NCAA Division III National Championships, March 11-12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.