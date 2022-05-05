Eagles maintain lead in Blue Ridge, sweep Colonels

Franklin County's varsity baseball team maintained its position at the top of the Blue Ridge District standings by sweeping William Fleming in a league doubleheader, 16-1 and 24-2, at W.W. Naff Jr. Field Tuesday.

The Eagles (13-3, 6-0 in the Blue Ridge District) hold a two-game lead in the standings.

The Eagles, the reigning Blue Ridge District champions, have won a season-best seven straight games and are 9-1 in their last 10 games with the loss coming in a one-run encounter played in Myrtle Beach (S.C.).

FCHS has outscored its opponents 101-18 during its winning streak.

Only once during the streak has FCHS been held to fewer than 10 runs.

The Eagles return to action Friday against league foe William Byrd.

Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Terrier Field/Gary Walthall Park.

FCHS edged William Byrd, 3-2, in its third game of the season.

A junior varsity game between the two teams opens the doubleheader at 4:30 p.m.

CIRCLING THE BASES: On Monday, FCHS blanked Staunton River, 13-0, in a game played in Moneta.

The Eagles' victory is their second this season over the Golden Eagles.

FCHS's shut-out victory is its third this season.

Christian Heritage rallies for win over Westover

SIX-MILE POST - Christian Heritage Academy scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday for a 6-5 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) baseball victory over Westover Christian Academy of Danville at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

The Bulldogs tallied two runs in the top of the seventh to square the score at 5.

The Knights manufactured all of their runs in their last four at bats: one run each in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings and three runs in the fifth frame.

Westover scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings and held leads of 1-0, 2-0, 2-1 and 3-1 prior to CHA's four-run fifth.

CHA took a 5-3 lead into the top of the ninth.

Westover Christian employed two pitchers: starter Blake Barbour and reliever Neal Talbot. The two threw a combined 116 pitches: 87 by Barbour and 29 by Talbot.

Two players accounted for six of Westover Christian's nine hits, each with three. In all, five players had at least one hit.

CHA is coached by former Ferrum College assistant Mike Dixon.

Softball team shuts out Colonels

ROANOKE - Franklin County's varsity softball team won its second game in as many days Tuesday by blanking Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming, 14-0.

The Eagles (8-9, 4-3 Blue Ridge District) earned their second shut-out triumph of the season; they did not surrender a run in their first match-up with the Colonels, winning 13-0 at home in their second game of the season played in late March.

FCHS returns to action Friday against Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd.

Game time in Vinton is 6:30 p.m.

The Eagles bested the Terriers, 13-1, in their 2022 season opener.

Jayvee baseball splits games

Franklin County's junior varsity baseball team split a pair of games, falling 6-0 to Salem on the road and edging Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River, 12-11 at home.

The Eagles (5-7, 2-2 Blue Ridge District) lost to Salem for the second time this season, but defeated Staunton River for the second time.

The Eagles travel to Vinton Friday for a Blue Ridge District game against William Byrd at 4:30 p.m.

Jayvee softball extends winning streak

Franklin County's softball team won its 13th and 14th games of the season Friday and Monday to extend its current winning streak to three games.

The Eagles (14-1, 5-0 Blue Ridge District) bested league foe Staunton River, 9-4, and Cave Spring, 6-3.

The Eagles return to action Friday at William Byrd at 4:30 p.m. and Monday at Blacksburg at 5 p.m.

The Eagles defeated William Byrd, 19-9, and edged Blacksburg, 10-9, in home games played earlier this season.

Boys lacrosse falls to Rockbridge, JF

FOREST - Franklin County's boys varsity lacrosse team suffered consecutive setbacks to Rockbridge County and Jefferson Forest.

The Eagles fell to the Wildcats, 11-2, and were bested by the Cavaliers, 17-4.

The Eagles (2-7) travel to Roanoke Saturday for match against Hidden Valley. The opening face off is noon.

Jayvee boys soccer wins two in a row

Franklin County's junior varsity boys soccer team claimed a pair of one-goal wins in Blue Ridge District play, edging Northside, 1-0, and Staunton River, 2-1, in matches played at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles at 4-3-2, 4-0-1 in the Blue Ridge District.

FCHS's victory over Staunton River is its second this season.

The Eagles face William Byrd Friday. Match time at Dillon Stadium is 6 p.m.

Girls jayvees win 2 of 3 matches

CHRISTIANSBURG - Franklin County's girls junior varsity soccer team fell 1-0 to Christianburg Monday.

The Eagles' loss is their second this season to the Blue Demons, both by shutout.

Earlier, the Eagles claimed a pair of Blue Ridge District wins: 3-2 over Northside and 3-1 over Staunton River.

The Eagles (2-7-2, 2-2-1 Blue Ridge District) take on William Byrd Friday in a league contest.

Match time in Vinton is 5:30 p.m.