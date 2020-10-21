Eagles make history at home

Editor’s Note: This story on Franklin County’s first home football playoff victory, a 17-14 triumph over Woodbridge, was published in the November 15, 2010 issue of The Franklin News-Post. Of the Eagles’ four postseason victories in program history, three have been achieved at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field: 2010 versus Woodbridge, 2011 versus Colonial Forge and 2018 versus Clover Hill.
Playoff football in Franklin County is 1-0, thanks largely in part to Brandon Mattox’s skill as a returnman and an Eagles’ defense that was tested once again in the fourth quarter.
Mattox’s 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown gave the Eagles a lead they would not lose.
The Eagles’ defense stymied two potential scoring drives by Woodbridge in the final stanza to produce a 17-14 FCHS victory in the quarterfinals of the Northwest Region Division 6 playoffs Friday.
The victory was not certain until Tre Preston’s sack of Woodbridge quarterback Corey Taylor on a fourth and 12 play from the Eagles’ 42 yard line with 48 seconds left.
“He’s a hard worker. (Tre) defined All-State tonight,’ said Mattox, recalling that Preston was one of two All-Group AAA performers from last year’s 9-3 club.
The Eagles sacked Taylor three times.
“I’m real proud of our guys. They played real well. They played hard,’ said FCHS sideline boss Chris Jones, who is two victories shy of 100 for his career.
An overflow crowd at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field witnessed the first home postseason football game in school history.
FCHS began its football program in 1950, but postseason play did not become a part of high school football in Virginia until the Group A, AA, AAA classifications were introduced in 1970.
“This will be the last time we play here this season and to do this for these fans....After all those years and all those games, it’s great to give something back to this community. That’s what it’s all about,’ said T.J. Shaw, who recorded his 16th victory as the Eagles’ starting quarterback.
“You can’t let this crowd get into it. This is a great atmosphere (for high school football). Hat’s off to Franklin County for that atmosphere,’ Woodbridge head coach Kevin Smith said.
“We couldn’t lose in front of our 12th man. The (home) crowd is our 12th man. They work as hard as we do and we love to perform for them,’ Mattox said.
With the victory, FCHS (9-2) equals the single-season school record for wins, a standard first set in 2002 and matched last year.
The Eagles, the two-time reigning Western Valley District champions, will finish undefeated for the sixth time in school history because all remaining postseason games involving FCHS will be on the road.
Woodbridge (6-5) was making its seventh straight playoff appearance.
After an 0-3 start, the Vikings went 6-1 in their last seven games to qualify for postseason play.
One of those triumphs came in a 37-34 six overtime thriller over Cardinal District rival Gar-Field, which lost to Battlefield, 17-14, in a Friday night quarterfinal.
FCHS, 2-4 in six postseason games since 2002, advances to the semifinals where it will face No. 1 seed and undefeated Colonial Forge (10-0).
The Eagles eliminated Colonial Forge from last year’s playoffs, 37-35, when kicker Colby Boone made a 33-yard field goal with 0.8 second left. That victory was the Eagles’ first in postseason play.
Trailing 17-14, Woodbridge took possession of the ball at midfield after Darius Parson intercepted a Shaw pass.
The Vikings got an 18-yard run on first down from Jaylen Avent, but afterwards, they could only gain two more yards.
On fourth and eight from the FCHS 30, Taylor was sacked for a two-yard loss.
Woodbridge began its last drive from the Eagles’ 21 with 4:21 left and they converted a fourth and seven when Taylor completed a pass to Mike Herrity for 18 yards.
The Vikings would earn a fresh set of downs, but the Eagles would again force a third-down play.
This time, Taylor would gain 15 yards on a third and seven call to move the ball to the FCHS 40.
A five-yard penalty and a pass incompletion would set up Woodbridge’s final play.
On fourth and 12, Taylor was flushed outside the pocket where he was tackled by Preston three yards behind the line of scrimmage.
“Our defense came together as one,’ said Mattox, who plays in the secondary. “We gave it all we had. We played with heart, we stuck together and we shut them down.’
The Eagles advanced the ball to the 11 yard line on their first drive of the game, but failed to score when running back Alexander Keys fumbled.
Woodbridge recovered the miscue and drove the ball to the Eagles’ 14. The Vikings netted four first downs on the march, but no points. On fourth and five from the 14, Avent was stopped four-yard short of a first down.
First-year Eagles kicker Devin Castillo ended a scoreless stalemate with 2:59 left in the second stanza when he nailed a 26-yard field goal, his second this season in two attempts.
Castillo, a veteran on FCHS’s boys’ soccer team, has converted 30 of 32 point-after-touchdown kicks to date.
“He’s had a great year for us,’ Jones said.
The Eagles had a first down on the Vikings’ 14 during the drive, courtesy of a nine-yard pass hook-up between Shaw and Shane Preston, but the drive stalled on the Woodbridge 11.
Woodbridge took the ensuing kickoff and trumped Castillo’s field goal with a four-yard TD run by Taylor with 58 seconds left.
Five rushing plays, two of which netted double-figure yardage, including a 54-yard from Logan Farrar from the FCHS 14, set up the score.
Leading 7-3, it appeared as if Woodbridge had seized the momentum because the Vikings were going to open the second half with possession.
Mattox’s return changed the momentum part of that scenario.
“I saw an opening and then I had it in my mind that I was going to take it to the house (end zone). We were together on the return. The blockers created a crease and I found it,’ Mattox said.
“They were sleeping on an old Southern boy, they can’t do that,’ said Mattox, who returned a punt for a TD earlier this season and also has rushing and receiving scores to his credit.
Woodbridge’s Everett Edwards fumbled the ensuing kickoff, but the Eagles could not take advantage of the turnover.
Edwards would fumble away the second-half kickoff too. This time, they Eagles turned the blunder into points.
Once in the red zone, the Eagles replaced Shaw with back-up Chase Hughes, who took direct snaps out of the popular “wildcat’ formation. Tre Preston and Zavier Hunt served as his lead blockers.
“We’ve had it in our system for a couple of weeks. Chase is a great athlete and we’ve got some pretty good blockers in there who just pound it. There are some big bodies in there and it works,’ Shaw said.
“It’s all about winning and we’re going to do whatever it takes,’ said Shaw, who added that part of the reason for the change was that he’s sustained an injury to his hand.
The alignment netted 29 rushing yards for Hughes and advanced the ball to the 2. On third and goal, the Eagles were assessed yard penalty that brought the ball back to the 13.
Then, Shaw returned to the line-up in place of Hughes and fired TD strike to Shane Preston with 6:50 left in the third period.
“I told Coach Jones, ‘Put me in, I’ll throw it to Shane and we’ll score.’ I was determined.’
Woodbridge did score one last time with 9:13 left when the Vikings completed an 81-yard drive that started with 58 seconds remaining in the third period.
Woodbridge converted on third down once and fourth down twice during the march. On fourth and five from the Eagles’ 14, Taylor found the end zone.
Woodbridge outgained FCHS 294-245 and accumulated three more first downs (15-12).
“For us to win, we were going to have to win the turnover battle and the field-position battle and I don’t think we won either one,’ Smith said, noting that turnovers had been his team’s Achilles heel in recent playoff games.
“You’ve got to play a perfect game. It’s playoff time,’ Smith said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!