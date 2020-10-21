Eagles make history at home

Woodbridge began its last drive from the Eagles’ 21 with 4:21 left and they converted a fourth and seven when Taylor completed a pass to Mike Herrity for 18 yards.

The Vikings would earn a fresh set of downs, but the Eagles would again force a third-down play.

This time, Taylor would gain 15 yards on a third and seven call to move the ball to the FCHS 40.

A five-yard penalty and a pass incompletion would set up Woodbridge’s final play.

On fourth and 12, Taylor was flushed outside the pocket where he was tackled by Preston three yards behind the line of scrimmage.

“Our defense came together as one,’ said Mattox, who plays in the secondary. “We gave it all we had. We played with heart, we stuck together and we shut them down.’

The Eagles advanced the ball to the 11 yard line on their first drive of the game, but failed to score when running back Alexander Keys fumbled.

Woodbridge recovered the miscue and drove the ball to the Eagles’ 14. The Vikings netted four first downs on the march, but no points. On fourth and five from the 14, Avent was stopped four-yard short of a first down.