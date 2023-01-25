Eagles make sportsmanship honor roll

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Franklin County’s athletic program has made the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Fall 2022 Sportsmanship Honor Roll.

To make the honor roll, a program must have no player or coach ejections and are not on any warnings.

Also making the honor roll from the Blue Ridge District are Lord Botetourt, William Byrd and William Fleming.

Among Franklin County’s regional rivals which made the honor roll are Cosby, Floyd E. Kellam, James River-Midlothian, Landstown, Ocean Lakes and Western Branch.

Averett defeats Ferrum on the mat FERRUM—Averett University won seven of 10 bouts Thursday to claim its 15th dual-match victory of the season, 26-16 over Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Cougars (15-7, 2-0 ODAC) led 17-0 after five bouts.

Averett was victorious at 125 (pounds), 133, 141, 149, 157, 174 and 184.

Winning for the Panthers were Joey Olalde at 165 by pin, Braden Homsey at 197 by major decision and Johnny Black at 285 by pin.

Bridgewater tops PanthersBRIDGEWATER—Calvin Washington and Deshone Hicks combined for 47 points Saturday, but Bridgewater College was able to overcome that scoring spree in a 76-69 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball victory over the Panthers at Nininger Hall.

With the win Bridgewater (9-4, 4-4 ODAC) squares its conference record.

The Panthers are 8-10 overall, 4-5 in the ODAC.

Ferrum’s next game is today against league foe Roanoke College.

Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 7 p.m.

Eagles fall at home to NorthsideFranklin County’s boys varsity basketball team dropped a 13-point, 58-45 decision to Blue Ridge District rival Northside Friday night at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles’ loss is their fourth in a row.

Northside (16-0, 5-0 Blue Ridge District) remains undefeated.

After a 7-1 start, Franklin County (9-8, 2-3 Blue Ridge District) is 2-7 in its last nine games.

Beginning with Tuesday’s home league game against Staunton River, the Eagles have five regular-season games remaining, two at home and third on the road. All five are district encounters.

TIP-INS: Northside bested Franklin County in the junior varsity contest by 10 points, 44-34.

Franklin County, which suffered its fifth straight loss, is 4-11 (1-4 in the Blue Ridge District).

Franklin County wins third in a rowROANOKE -Franklin County’s girls varsity basketball team claimed its third straight win Friday night, 42-30 over Blue Ridge District foe Northside.

The Eagles (10-7, 4-1 in the Blue Ridge District) have five regular-season games remaining, all against league rivals. Three of the games are on the road and two are at home.

TIP-INS: Franklin County’s junior varsity squad suffered its second straight setback, 23-19 to district foe Northside.

The Eagles are 8-6 (3-2 in the Blue Ridge District) with five games left in their season.

Eagles finish 2-3 in Grassfield DualsCHESAPEAKE—Franklin County’s wrestling team finished 2-3 in the Grassfield Duals over the weekend.

The Eagles defeated Riverbend’s B-team (40-36) and Kempsville (40-16) and lost to Hickory (39-36), Grassfield (68-4) and James River-Midlothian (35-30).

Former Ferrum football player diesCOVINGTON—Temple Kessinger, who played on Ferrrum College’s first National Junior College Athletic Association national championship team in 1965, died earlier this month. He was 77.

Kessinger, who was born in September 1945, graduated from Ferrum and received his bachelor’s from Tennessee Tech, where he continued his college football career.

Kessinger is a 2007 Ferrum Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

The 1965 squad finished 10-0. It defeated McCook Junior College in the Shrine Bowl in Georgia, the national championship game.

The 1965 team is not only remembered for winning the first of Ferrum’s four national championships, but for the tale of “The Rock That Went to Georgia.’’

Kessinger is survived by his wife Karen Byerly Kessinger.

It is asked that memorial contributions be made to Good News Church in Covington or the Salvation Army in Covington.

Blue Ridge football players are honoredCHARLOTTESVILLE—Several Blue Ridge District football player have earned All-State accolades for the 2022 season.

In Class 3, Lord Botetourt’s Jakari Nicely, a junior, received first-team laurels as an all-purpose player on offense.

Second-team honorees are DJ Tolliver of Lord Botetourt, a junior offensive lineman; Titus Hopkins of Lord Botetourt, a senior defensive lineman; Kendal Howard, a junior defensive end; Drew Gilbert of Lord Botetourt, a senior linebacker; and Cade Lang of Lord Botetourt, a junior defensive back.

Parents’ Night Out is set for February 10The eighth annual Parents’ Night Out softball clinic is scheduled for Friday, February 10 at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Indoor Facility from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The fundamental skills of the game are stressed at this clinic.

To register, visit www.ladyeaglessoftball.com for a registration form or email Eagles head coach Bryan Forbes at bryan.forbes@frco.k12.va.us for this form.

Cost is $25 or $20 forn those who attended a camp staged in October of last year.

Cost includes a t-shirt.

The clinic is limited to the first 40 youth ages 7-12 who register.

Payment is due the night of the clinic.

Make checks payable to Lady Eagles Softball Booster Club.

For information, call Forbes, (540) 483-0221 or (540) 420-8372.

Ferrum women drop 4 matches at Warrior DualsEAST STROUDSBURG, Pa.—Ferrum College’s women’s wrestling team lost four dual matches at the Warrior Duals Sunday at East Stroudsburg (Pa.) University.

The Panthers lost to Alvernia, 20-10; East Stroudsburg, 40-5; Cedar Crest, 20-10; and Ursinus, 30-10.

Ferrum freshman Jazmene Molina claimed five victories—two by pins, one by technical fall, one by decision and one by forfeit.

Molina pinned Brook Holley of Cedar Crest and Lauren Gherman of Ursinus, won by technical fall, 10-0, over Carmela Canceimo of East Stroudsburg and bested Grace Kaczanowski of East Stroudsburg, 8-0.

Skie Roulo finished 3-1 with a win by pin over Cedar Crest’s Zaklyyah Sabir and two forfeits. Her loss was by pin.

“The team has taken the winter training session head on and I believe it’s finally starting to show. You know you’re on the right track when parents and….

Postseason wrestling dates are setWINCHESTER—Wrestling teams from Ferrum College and Roanoke College are competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships on Saturday, February 11.

Shenandoah University is the host school.

The NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25.

York (Pa.) College is the host school.

On Friday and Saturday March 10-11, the NCAA Division III National Championships return to Roanoke at the Berglund Center.

Ferrum is the host school.

Star City Classic wrestling tournament is March 4ROANOKE—The Star City Classic K-12 youth wrestling tournament is set for Saturday, March 4 at William Fleming High School.

Cost is $25 per wrestler per bracket.

Registration and payment is available at www.trackwrestling.com .

Deadline to register is Friday, March 3 by 5 p.m.

Payment at the door is $35.

Weigh-ins are Friday (March 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday (March 4) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

Divisions are (K-2nd grade) 40, 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72 and heavier than 72 pounds; (3rd grade-5th grade) 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72, 76, 80, 84, 88, 92, 96, 105 and heavier than 105 pounds; (6th grade-8th grade) 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 145, 165, 185 and heavier than 185 pounds; (9th grade-12th grade) 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157,165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pound.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine weight classes.

The winning team receives the Star City Classic trophy.

Spectator tickets are $5.

Concessions are sold on site; no coolers allowed.