Eagles move season opener to Thursday

Franklin County’s first spring football game in program history has been moved up a day.

The Eagles, who have not played a game in more than a year, are hosting Blue Ridge District rival Northside Thursday instead of Friday, Director of Athletics Crystal Worley said in an email Tuesday morning.

Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m.

A junior varsity game between the two teams, which had been scheduled for Northside, was canceled earlier this week.

The contest is a non-district game. The Eagles and the Vikings are scheduled to play their league match-up later this season at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field.

The Eagles, who are coming off a 6-5 finish in their last traditional fall campaign of 2019, have not played since losing to Landstown in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region A playoffs that season.

Only four teams, as opposed to eight, advance to the regionals this year. Because the Eagles play only one opponent above Class 3 (league foe William Fleming is Class 5), playoff qualification will be much more difficult this season.