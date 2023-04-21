VINTON—Franklin County’s varsity baseball team scored the winning run in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday in a 7-6 Blue Ridge District victory over William Byrd at Gary Walthall Park at Terrier Field.

The Eagles (4-6-1, 3-0 Blue Ridge District) stopped a two-game losing streak with the triumph.

The Terriers had the tying and winning runs on base when the game ended.

Reliever Preston Crowl faced five batters in the bottom of the eighth. He was the winning pitcher.

William Byrd (3-6, 0-2 Blue Ridge District) suffered its third straight loss and its fifth in its last six games.

Both of William Byrd’s district setbacks are by one run.

Franklin County outhit William Byrd, 10-8, and won despite committing four errors to one for the Terriers.

The Eagles belted back-to-back home runs in the top of the first inning to produce a 3-0.

Franklin County’s advantage was 4-0 after 4 1/2 innings, 4-2 after five frames and 6-3 after six innings.

William Byrd tallied three runs in the last of the seventh to force extra innings.

The Eagles return to action today (Friday, April 20) against Blue Ridge foe Lord Botetourt.

Game time at W.W. Naff Field is 7 p.m.

Franklin County opens a three-game home stand with the contest.

William Byrd wins high-scoring JV game over EaglesWilliam Byrd scored 16 runs in its last four at bats Tuesday for a 20-16 Blue Ridge District junior varsity baseball win over Franklin County at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Terriers and the Eagles (3-5, 1-1 Blue Ridge District) combined for 36 runs, 36 hits (22 for William Byrd, 14 for Franklin County) and 12 errors (eight by William Byrd, four by Franklin County).

The Eagles trailed 4-0 after 1 1/2 innings before rallying for a run in the last of the second and seven runs in the bottom of the third to move in front 8-4.

Each team manufactured two runs in the fourth to make the count 10-6.

William Byrd rebounded for eight runs—five in the fifth and three in the sixth to regain the advantage 14-10.

Franklin County scored once in the last of the sixth and trailed 14-11 entering the final frame.

William Byrd won the seventh inning 6-5.

Franklin County returns to action today (Friday, April 20) against league foe Lord Botetourt. Game time at Naff Field is 5 p.m.