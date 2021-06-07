Eagles open Class 6 Region A play at home

Franklin County's varsity softball team opens Class 6 Region A tournament play Wednesday at home against Thomas Dale, which competes in the multi-classification Central District in the Richmond area.

Game time is 4 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

FCHS (8-3, 6-3 in the Blue Ridge District) takes a five-game winning streak into today's regular-season finale in Moneta against district foe Staunton River.

Thomas Dale (6-5) is scheduled to complete regular-season play Tuesday at Meadowbrook.

The Knights take a two-game winning streak into that contest.

Thomas Dale was 4-2 through six games before losing three in a row by a combined score of 33-3. Their last two wins are by a combined 24-1 count.

The Knights have surrendered 10 or more runs in four of their losses to date: 10 each to Prince George and Dinwiddie, 13 to Monacan and 16 to Dinwiddie.

FCHS and Thomas Dale last played in 2016; the Eagles were victorious, 5-4.