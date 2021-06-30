Eagles open fall 2021 campaign at home

Franklin County ended a seven-game, spring 2021 football campaign with three consecutive losses, the last of which was a 10-point postseason setback to Thomas Dale.

The Eagles will attempt to end that skid when they open their first 10-game regular-season since 2019 against former Piedmont District rival Bassett, Friday, Aug. 27 at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

FCHS’s slate includes games against reigning Class 4 state champion Salem (away, Friday, Sept. 3), two-time Class 3 state runner-up Lord Botetourt (home, Friday, Oct. 29), Class 3 state semifinalist Liberty Christian Academy (away, Friday, Sept. 10) and Class 5 state semifinalist William Fleming (away, Friday, Oct. 22).

Prior to its opener, FCHS takes part in a preseason jamboree with Liberty-Bedford and Appomattox Friday, Aug. 13, then the Eagles host E.C. Glass in a Benefit Game set for Friday, Aug. 10 at home.

The Eagles to Magna Vista for a non-league contest on Friday, Sept. 17 and to Moneta to face Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River in their league opener Friday, Oct. 8.