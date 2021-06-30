Eagles open fall 2021 campaign at home

Franklin County ended a seven-game, spring 2021 football campaign with three consecutive losses, the last of which was a 10-point postseason setback to Thomas Dale.
The Eagles will attempt to end that skid when they open their first 10-game regular-season since 2019 against former Piedmont District rival Bassett, Friday, Aug. 27 at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
FCHS’s slate includes games against reigning Class 4 state champion Salem (away, Friday, Sept. 3), two-time Class 3 state runner-up Lord Botetourt (home, Friday, Oct. 29), Class 3 state semifinalist Liberty Christian Academy (away, Friday, Sept. 10) and Class 5 state semifinalist William Fleming (away, Friday, Oct. 22).
Prior to its opener, FCHS takes part in a preseason jamboree with Liberty-Bedford and Appomattox Friday, Aug. 13, then the Eagles host E.C. Glass in a Benefit Game set for Friday, Aug. 10 at home.
The Eagles to Magna Vista for a non-league contest on Friday, Sept. 17 and to Moneta to face Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River in their league opener Friday, Oct. 8.
FCHS entertains Hidden Valley Friday, Sept. 24 for Homecoming. District foe William Byrd is the opponent for Hall of Fame Recognition Night, Friday, Oct. 15 and league rival Northside visits Dillon Stadium for the regular-season finale on Friday, Nov. 5, FCHS’s Senior Night.
The Eagles seek their fifth straight postseason appearance under head coach J.R. Edwards. now in his seventh year as head coach.
Also postseason berths were earned in 2002, 2003 and 2005 under former head coach Billy Miles and in 2009, 2010 and 2011 under former sideline boss Chris Jones.
Edwards (2015-2021) ranks third in coaching tenure behind Richard Foutz (10 years, 1965-1974) and Jack Henderson (eight years, 1956-1963).
FCHS is eight wins shy of reaching the 300-victory mark in program triumphs—From 1950-2019 and spring 2021, the school has a 292-394-19 record—a .428 winning percentage.