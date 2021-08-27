Eagles open fall campaign against Bassett at home

Franklin County returns to fall football play for the first time since 2019 when the Eagles open their 2021 season at home against long-time rival Bassett.

Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m.

The Eagles and the Bengals are playing for the first time since a 16-7 FCHS win at Ed Bassett Stadium in 2018, the Eagles’ final season in the Piedmont District.

Bassett, coached by former Bengals standout Brandon Johnson, who is in his fifth season at the helm, returns 11 starters from a club that finished 3-2 in the spring: five on offense, six on defense.

The Bengals failed to make the playoffs in Class 3, but their season was highlighted by a 56-55 triumph over district and Henry County rival Magna Vista and a 24-13 victory over Floyd County.

FCHS is coming off a 4-3 spring season that ended with a 41-31 loss to Thomas Dale in semifinals of the Class 6 Region A playoffs.

A condensed campaign started in February and ended in April. It did not start until after the Super Bowl and was still in progress when major league baseball started and with the NBA and NHL still on the professional docket.