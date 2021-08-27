Eagles open fall campaign against Bassett at home

Franklin County returns to fall football play for the first time since 2019 when the Eagles open their 2021 season at home against long-time rival Bassett.
Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m.
The Eagles and the Bengals are playing for the first time since a 16-7 FCHS win at Ed Bassett Stadium in 2018, the Eagles’ final season in the Piedmont District.
Bassett, coached by former Bengals standout Brandon Johnson, who is in his fifth season at the helm, returns 11 starters from a club that finished 3-2 in the spring: five on offense, six on defense.
The Bengals failed to make the playoffs in Class 3, but their season was highlighted by a 56-55 triumph over district and Henry County rival Magna Vista and a 24-13 victory over Floyd County.
FCHS is coming off a 4-3 spring season that ended with a 41-31 loss to Thomas Dale in semifinals of the Class 6 Region A playoffs.
A condensed campaign started in February and ended in April. It did not start until after the Super Bowl and was still in progress when major league baseball started and with the NBA and NHL still on the professional docket.
Blue Ridge District opponents comprised the regular-season slate as FCHS’s postseason match-up was is only one against a foe from outside its league.
FCHS surged to a 4-0 start, then slumped at the finish with three straight losses.
The Eagles face difficult slate with games against a reigning state champion (Class 4 Salem), a reigning state runner-up (Class 3 Lord Botetourt) and a pair of state semifinalists (Class 5 William Fleming and Class 4 Liberty ChristianAcademy). Only one of those games, the Lord Botetourt contest, is at home.
Also, the Eagles play Magna Vista and Staunton River on the road and host Hidden Valley, William Byrd and Northside.
J.R. Edwards, the Eagles’ head coach since 2015, enters his seventh year at the helm. He ranks third in coaching service behind Richard Foutz (10 years, 1965-1974) and Jack Henderson (eight years, 1956-1963).
Edwards’ FCHS record is 25-36—25-26 since an 0-10 mark in his first year. He has guided the Eagles to a program-best four consecutive playoff appearances (2017, 2018, 2019, spring 2021).
Counting his years as Hidden Valley’s head coach, Edwards’ career record is 56-59.
FCHS seeks its fourth straight winning season, a feat accomplished only one other time in program history: from 1957-1960 during Henderson’s term as head coach.
The Eagles return 11 starters from the spring: five on offense, six on defense.