Eagles open regional play with a trip to Cosby

CHESTERFIELD -Blue Ridge District volleyball champion Franklin County opens play in the Class 6 Region A tournament tonight against Cosby.

Eight teams qualify for the single-elimination tournamnent - the top four from the western part of the region, which is comprised of Franklin County and four Richmond-area schools, and the top fourn from the eastern part, which is comprised of six Virginia Beach-area schools.

The region features spring 2021 Class 6 state runner-up Floyd E. Kellam, which defeated FCHS for the regional championship in the spring.

In regional matches scheduled for Thursday, Grassfield (No. 3 East) plays Western Branch (No. 2 East), Ocean Lakes (No. 4 East) takes on Floyd E. Kellam (No. East) and James River-Midlothian (No. 3 West) faces Thomas Dale (No. 2 West).

The semifinals are set for Saturday with the higher seeded teams hosting.

The championship match is Tuesday at the site of the higher seed.

If FCHS wins tonight, the Eagles will play the winner of the Thomas Dale-James River Midlothian match Saturday.

Cosby is the No. 1 seed from the West; FCHS is the No. 4 seed.