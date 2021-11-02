Eagles open regional play with a trip to Cosby

CHESTERFIELD -Blue Ridge District volleyball champion Franklin County opens play in the Class 6 Region A tournament tonight against Cosby.
Eight teams qualify for the single-elimination tournamnent - the top four from the western part of the region, which is comprised of Franklin County and four Richmond-area schools, and the top fourn from the eastern part, which is comprised of six Virginia Beach-area schools.
The region features spring 2021 Class 6 state runner-up Floyd E. Kellam, which defeated FCHS for the regional championship in the spring.
In regional matches scheduled for Thursday, Grassfield (No. 3 East) plays Western Branch (No. 2 East), Ocean Lakes (No. 4 East) takes on Floyd E. Kellam (No. East) and James River-Midlothian (No. 3 West) faces Thomas Dale (No. 2 West).
The semifinals are set for Saturday with the higher seeded teams hosting.
The championship match is Tuesday at the site of the higher seed.
If FCHS wins tonight, the Eagles will play the winner of the Thomas Dale-James River Midlothian match Saturday.
Cosby is the No. 1 seed from the West; FCHS is the No. 4 seed.
The Titans (21-4), which competes in the Dominion District, have not lost since mid-September; they bring a 15-game winning streak into the contest.
During its winning streak, Cosby has lost four sets and has won 11 matches by shutout.
The Titans were 6-4 through 10 matches. During that stretch, their best winning streak was three matches.
FCHS (16-5) brings a seven-match winning streak into the contest and is 12-1 in its last 13 matches.
FCHS has won district championships in four leagues: Roanoke Valley, Western Valley, Piedmont and Blue Ridge.
Unlike the spring when only the region champion advanced to the state tournament, the region champion and region runner-up earn Class 6 state berths.
FCHS has made two previous appearances in the state tournament. It has two region championships (1986, 1987) and three region runner-up showings (2002, 2018, spring 2021) in the history of its program.