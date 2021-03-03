Eagles open season against Blue Ridge foes

HARDY - Franklin County golf team opens its 2020 season, one that was reset for the spring after it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, today with an 18-hole, Blue Ridge District match at The Westlake Golf and Country Club.

Tee time is 1 p.m.

Lord Botetourt is the reigning league champion, while FCHS, led by head coach Mike Rogers, was the runner-up.

Also in today's five-team field are Northside, William Byrd and Staunton River. League school William Fleming is not fielding a golf team this spring.

FCHS finished fourth in the 2019 Class 6 Region A tournament, contested at The Water's Edge Country Club in Penhook.

The Eagles' top returning player is Cutter Harvey, a senior, who was the individual regional runner-up and finished in a tie for 18th in the Class 6 state tournament.

Other district regular-season matches are scheduled for Blue Hills Golf Club in Roanoke (Wednesday, March 10), Botetourt Country Club (Wednesday, March 24), Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club (Wednesday, March 31) and Hanging Rock Golf Club (Wednesday, April 7).

The Eagles have a scrimmage match slated for Wednesday, March 17 at Blacksburg Country Club and a regular-season, non-district match against Patrick County, Thursday, March 18 at The Westlake.