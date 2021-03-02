Eagles open season today at home

Franklin County's volleyball team opens a non-traditional spring season today at home against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

Match time at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 7 p.m.

A junior varsity contest between the two teams opens the doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.

The Eagles are led by head coach Kaitlyn Dula, who begin her third year at the helm.

FCHS defeated Staunton River three times during the 2019 season: twice during the regular-season and in the quarterfinals of the Blue Ridge District tournament.

The Eagles lost to William Byrd, 3-2, in the tournament's semifinals before opening regional tournament play with a victory over James River-Midlothian on the Rapids' home court.

FCHS is a season removed from a 13-13 finish, one that ended in the semifinals of the Class 6 Region A tournament with a setback to Ocean Lakes.

Two-time All-State performer Courtney Bryant, an outside hitter, returns for her junior year. She has made a non-binding verbal commitment to North Carolina State University to continue her volleyball career following high school.