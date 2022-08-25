Eagles open season tonight at Bassett

BASSETT - Franklin County opens its 2022 football campaign against one of the seven opponents the Eagles face this season that advanced to post-season play last year: Class 3 Bassett.

Kickoff at Ed Bassett Stadium is 7 p.m.

The series dates to Franklin County's first season of football: 1950.

The Eagles hold a 22-20-1 edge in a 43-game series.

Bassett, which reached the second round of last year's regional playoffs, won last year's match-up, 42-25, at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Bengals used a pair of seven-point quarters and a pair of 14-point stanzas to claim victory.

Eagles regain league lead, Fansler tops individual standings

FINCASTLE - Franklin County’s golf team regained the lead in the Blue Ridge District Tuesday with a win in the third of six regular-season matches at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

The Eagles carded a 306, 15 strokes better than William Byrd (321), Northside (322) and three-time reigning league champion Lord Botetourt (339).

Staunton River and William Fleming each failed to post a team score because neither was able to field a four-player team.

Each has been eliminated from championship contention.

The Eagles have defeated the Cavaliers three times this season, twice on Lord Botetourt’s home course and once on Franklin County’s home course, Copper Cove Golf Club in Hardy.

Two of the Eagles’ wins are in district play, the other was in the Botetourt Metro, won by Jefferson Forest by one stroke over Salem.

Franklin County holds a 27-stroke lead over Lord Botetourt, 942-969.

William Byrd (994) is third and Northside (1,006) is fourth.

Sam Fansler led Franklin County with a 76 and with that score he moves to the top of the league’s individual leader board.

The previous leader, Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper, did not compete. He is six shots in arrears to Fansler, 66-60.

Wes Hill (76) matched Fansler’s score.

Also turning counting scores were Nick Messenger (76) and Lawson Pasley (78).

Posting non-counting scores were Chase Bower (84) and Harman English (86)

Northside’s Nick Crawford earned medalist honors with a 73.

Clayton Gilmore led William Byrd with a 76 and Xavier Shelton led Lord Botetourt with an 81.

Hammock wins opener on Eagles’ bench

Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team opened its 2022 season Tuesday with a 3-0 non-district shutout of Halifax County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (1-0) and the Comets are past rivals in the Group AAA Northwest Region, the Western Valley District and the Piedmont District.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-21, 25-9.

The Eagles served eight aces and placed 87.7 percent of their serves in play and totaled 20 kills, five blocks, 17 assists and 38 digs.

Statistical leaders for the Eagles were Abigail Stone, Aniston Wray, and Emma Catoe each with two aces; Catoe with six kills and Ashlynn Haigler with four; Catoe with three blocks; Skye Carter with 16 assists; and Aniston Wray with 12 digs and Maddie Corn with 11.

Interim head coach Randi (Robertson) Hammock won in her Eagles’ debut.

Hammock is a former player at Franklin County and Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) and the former head coach of the Patriots.

Kaitlyn Dula, who led the Eagles to the Class 6 state quarterfinals, has taken a leave of absence from teaching and coaching to continue treatments for cancer.

The Eagles’ 2021 season came to an end to Class 6 state champion Colgan.

Franklin County is the two-time Region A runner-up.

Franklin County sweeps Halifax in season opener

Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team opened its 2020 season Tuesday with a 2-0 non-district sweep of Halifax County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-5, 25-13.

Amy McCrickard, Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s former head coach and a former player at Franklin County, won her first match as the Eagles junior varsity head coach.

For the Eagles (1-0), Kailey McCown scored 11 points on her serve with four aces and totaled 10 digs and one kill.

Also, Brooke Halmin tallied 11 service points, six of which she scored on aces; Brylie Altice had seven digs and two kills; Mahlana Hoyle collected three kills; and Madysen McCrickard finished the match with six kills.

Panthers are picked ninth in ODAC field hockey

FOREST - Ferrum College’s field hockey team has been picked to finish ninth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) this season.

Nine teams compete in the sport in the conference.

Ferrum returns a pair of former all-league players in Haleigh Horne (third team in 2020) and Faith Bibbo (third team in 2019).

Horne is a graduate student and Bibbo is a senior.

Chardonnay Hope makes her debut this season as head coach and former Panthers player Morganne Flinkstrom is in her first season as a Ferrum assistant coach.

Ferrum opens its season Thursday, Sept. 1 against Southern Virginia University. Match time is 6 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Washington and Lee University is the preseason favorite to capture the ODAC championship and the automatic NCAA Division III tourament that goes with it.

The Generals received 61 points and six first-place votes in the poll.

University of Lynchburg (56 points, one first-place vote) is projected to finish second, while Shenandoah University (53 points, two first-place votes) is third.

Ranked sixth through ninth are Bridgewater College (28 points), Eastern Mennonite University (19 points), Virginia Wesleyan University (18 points) and Ferrum (nine points).

Ferrum begins ODAC play Saturday, Oct. 1 against Washington and Lee.

Fall Prospect Day is set

FERRUM - Ferrum College has scheduled a Fall Prospect Day for women’s lacrosse for Saturday, Sept. 10 on the college campus.

Activities are from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

There are a limited number of spots available.

Payment and liability forms can be submitted on Sept. 10.

Both are available on Ferrum’s women’s lacrosse page at www.ferrumpanthers.com .

To secure a spot, email head coach Karen Harvey at kharvey@ferrum.edu .

VHSL adopts new wrestling weight classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE - The Executive Committee of the Virginia High School League (VHSL) has adopted the use of new National Federation of High Schools’ (NFHS) wrestling weight classes for the 2022-2023 season.

The new 14 weight classes are 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215 and 285.

Based on feedback from the wrestling coach advisory committee, the Executive Committee approved the change at its May meeting.

For information, refer to the VHSL Handbook rule 88-4-2 (page 147) or contact Assistant Director Chris Robinson at crobinson@vhsl.org .

South Boston race winners are cited

SOUTH BOSTON - Peyton Sellers and Layne Riggs each claimed a Late Model Stock Car race win Saturday night in twin series races at South Boston Speedway.

Each race was 65 laps.

Sellers, who won his second race this season at the 4/10th-mile bullring, is the division’s reigning champion at South Boston and the reigning NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion.

Riggs is the division’s current points leader with 10 wins at the track to his credit and he tops the national championship standings.

South Boston has two Late Model races remaining- twin races on the final night of the season on Sept. 3.

Other winners from Saturday were Kyle Barnes (Limited Sportsman), Nathan Crews (Pure Stock), Dillon Davis (Hornets), Christopher Werner (Southern Ground Pounders Overall Winner and Modified) and Chris Hicks (Southern Ground Pounders Sportsman), Jeremy Cox (East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association Modified) and Donovan Freeman (East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association Sportsman).

Rabanal, Denny and Belsito capture PWL championships

UNION HALL - The Professional Wake Skate League (PWL) competition was staged earlier this month art Black Water Junction Wake Park in Union Hall.

The competition drew riders from Spain, Brazil, England, Germany and the Philippines and the states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Texas, California, Georgia, Maryland, New York, Missouri and Hawaii, event officials said.

Telma Rabanal, 17, of Spain won the women’s division. She and her family traveled by plane, train and uber to arrive on site to compete, event officials said.

Luke Denny of Hawaii won the amateur division.

Travis Belsito of Anna Maria Island, Fla. took top honors in the Pro division.

The PWL and Trey Seneff, a competitor who represents Black Water Junction, chose to support the Glade Hill Fire Department with donations to a Go Fund Me page set up, a raffle and having Scott Smith with the department selling bar-b-que plates to the riders and spectators, event officials said.

Brick Campaign continues

Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles .

The bricks are laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

For information, call the Franklin County Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

Osprey 5K and 10K races are Oct. 22

MONETA - Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .

SML Post 62 schedules charity tournament

HUDDLESTON - Smith Mountain Lake American Legion Post 62 is staging its first charity golf tournament Friday, Sept. 2 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.

Cost is $80 for single players, $300 for a team of four players.

Cost includes green and cart fees, a box lunch and goody bag.

Range warm-up is 11:30 a.m., followed by registration at noon and a shot-gun start at 1 p.m.

For sponsorship information, contact Brian Keaton, (717) 813-3965 or blksr@yahoo.com .

SML Regional Chamber of Commerce tournament is Oct 14

HUDDLESTON - Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall tournament in October.

The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.

Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.

Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.

For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .