Eagles open season with 11-place finish

CHESTERFIELD—Franklin County’s golf team opened its 2021 fall season with an 11th-place finish in the Lake Chesdin High School Invitational.

The Eagles counted one score in the 70s, two in the 80s and one in the 90s for a 341 total.

Lake Chesdin plays 6,357 yards and is par 72.

Sam Fansler carded a 77 to pace FCHS, while Lawson Pasley fired an 82, Ethan Hahn shot an 89 and Chase Brown posted a 93.

The Eagles finished ahead of Clover Hill (351), Maggie Walker (360) and Prince George (442).

Douglas Freeman won the team title with a 304. Fourteen strokes separated the top seven finishing teams.

Monacan (311) came in second, followed by James River-Midlothian (313), Midlothian (314), Deep Run (317), Mills Godwin (317) and Cosby (318).

Powhatan (322) placed eighth, followed by Matoaca (326) and Manchester (336).

FCHS, Manchester, James River-Midlothian and Cosby are Class 6 Region A rivals.

Joseph Weinstein of Midlothian captured medalist accolades with a 1-under-par 71.