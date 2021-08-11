 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagles open season with 11-place finish
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Eagles open season with 11-place finish

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eagles open season with 11-place finish

After an 11th-place finish in Monday’s Lake Chesdin High School Golf Invitational, Franklin County continues its 2021 fall season in the Botetourt Metro Invitational.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

CHESTERFIELD—Franklin County’s golf team opened its 2021 fall season with an 11th-place finish in the Lake Chesdin High School Invitational.

The Eagles counted one score in the 70s, two in the 80s and one in the 90s for a 341 total.

Lake Chesdin plays 6,357 yards and is par 72.

Sam Fansler carded a 77 to pace FCHS, while Lawson Pasley fired an 82, Ethan Hahn shot an 89 and Chase Brown posted a 93.

The Eagles finished ahead of Clover Hill (351), Maggie Walker (360) and Prince George (442).

Douglas Freeman won the team title with a 304. Fourteen strokes separated the top seven finishing teams.

Monacan (311) came in second, followed by James River-Midlothian (313), Midlothian (314), Deep Run (317), Mills Godwin (317) and Cosby (318).

Powhatan (322) placed eighth, followed by Matoaca (326) and Manchester (336).

FCHS, Manchester, James River-Midlothian and Cosby are Class 6 Region A rivals.

Joseph Weinstein of Midlothian captured medalist accolades with a 1-under-par 71.

Six players tied for second with 73s: Grant Miller of Freeman, Brandon Washburn of Powhatan, Ivan Chan of Manchester, Ethan Snow of Deep Run, Nick Owen of James River-Midlothian and Luke Bitsko of Freeman.

FCHS played in the Botetourt Metro Invitational Tuesday at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

TOURNAMENT SCORES

1. Douglas Freeman (304): Grant Miller 73, Luke Bitsko 73, Charlie White 78, Tee Garner 80

2. Monacan (311): Talon Dingledine 75, Aydan Smith 78, Samuel Sims 79, Cooper Dillman 79

3. James River-Midlothian (313): Nick Owen 73, Duncan Andres 76, Zack Wilson 80, Jakob Beachamp 84

4. Midlothian (314): Joseph Weinstein 71, Dylan Barker 80, Ashley Flood 81, Jack Edwards 82

5. Deep Run (317): Ethan Snow 73, Caden Sherman 78, James Oh 80, Jason Casullo 86

6. Mills Godwin (317): Nick Collins 76, Alex Hudack 79, Will Houtz 79, Matkins Milligan 83, Morgan Mussatt 83

7. Cosby (318): Cole Shingleton 79, Dylan Reasoner 79, Sean Acree 80, Gabbie Holberg 80

8. Powhatan (322): Brandon Washburn 73, Hans Rehme 80, Conner Hedgepeth 81, Luke McDaniels 88

9. Matoaca (326): Ryan Enge 75, Trent Willis 80, Jonathan Gates 84, Ian Barber 87

10. Manchester (336): Ivan Chan 73,  Andrew Schweitzer 80, Niki Chan 87, Brady Johnson 96.

11. Franklin County (341): Sam Fansler 77, Lawson Pasley 82, Ethan Hahn 89, Chase Brown 93

12. Clover Hill (351): Rocco Lobosco 83, Will Maloney 84, Leyton Tarrh 91, David Iabella 93

13. Maggie Walker (360): Mary Katherine Topping 84, Cameron Paoloni 89, Ellie Griffin 93, Anusha Rathi 94

14. Prince George (422): Owen Tarnasky 96, Thomas Carden 104, Ashley Allen 107, Jacob English 135

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORES

1. Joseph Weinstein - Midlothian 71; 2. Grant Miller - Freeman 73; Brandon Washburn - Powhatan 73; Ivan Chan - Manchester 73; Ethan Snow - Deep Run 73; Nick Owen - James River 73; Luke Bitsko - Freeman 73

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics