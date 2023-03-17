BEDFORD—Franklin County’s varsity softball team scored in every inning Monday and won its 2023 season opener 13-2 over Liberty-Bedford.

The contest was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

The Eagles tallied three runs in the first frame, two in the second, four in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Liberty manufactured one run the first inning and one in the second.

Franklin County’s Kaylee Manning was the winning pitcher, while Liberty’s Abby Overstreet was charged with the loss.

Manning yielded five hits, two runs and a walk, while striking out three in five innings.

Overstreet last 2 1/3 innings, permitted nine hits, nine runs, two earned runs and a walk, while striking out one.

For the Eagles (1-0), Delaney Foley was 3 of 4 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs, Eva Custer with four hits, a run and two RBIs and Manning was 2 of 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs.

For Liberty (0-1), Jadyn Clark was 1 of 3 with a double and an RBI, Chiara Albertin drove in an run and scored a run, Brooklyn Gunter was 1 of 3, Emma Mayhew was 1 of 3, Brooke Nester was 1 of 2, Emma Parker was 1 of 2 and Ashley Goff scored a run.

Franklin County totaled 17 hits and played error-free softball.

Liberty finished with five hits and committed three errors.

Blacksburg downs

Eagles in season openerBlacksburg loaded the bases on multiple occasions during a six-run rally Wednesday in a 10-4 non-district varsity baseball win over Franklin County at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The contest was the 2023 season opener for the Eagles.

Franklin County’s game today (Friday, March 17) at Halifax County was moved to Thursday because of predicted inclement weather.

Christiansburg tops Franklin County girlsChristiansburg defeated Franklin County, 3-1, in a non-district girls varsity soccer match Wednesday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Franklin County is 0-2.

Eagles jayvees

edge Christiansburg

for first winFranklin County’s girls junior varsity soccer team bested Christtiansburg 2-1 Wednesday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field for its first win of the 2023 season.

The Blue Demons scored first to go up 1-0 midway through the first half and took the lead into intermission

Franklin County (1-1) scored midway through the second half with a Bailey Smoot to Leighton Lang combination that squared the score

The two teams battled the 1-1 tie until the waning seconds of the match.

The Eagles won on a corner kick with 1:30 remaining, once again featuring the

Smoot/Lang combination.

Smoot lofted the corner kick across the face of the goal, where Lang controlled the ball with her stomach and popped it in the net for the winning tally.

“I was really proud of these ladies. There were certain things we worked on during practice this week that I really saw coming out during the game. Of course it’s great that we won, but what’s even better is that the aspects of the game we’ve been drilling also came out,’’ Eagles head coach David Campbell said.

“Two big things we’ve been focusing on have been winning the throw in along with seeing and making the drop passes. I felt we did extremely well with those.”

“The past two games have shown a lot of growth in the team. We are playing some unselfish, team-oriented soccer. The season is young, so it’s exciting to think about how well this team could gel—as long as we don’t get ahead of ourselves,’’ Campbell said.

Jayvees defeat

Liberty, 13-2BEDFORD—Franklin County’s junior varsity baseball team manufactured runs in every inning Monday en route to a 13-2 victory over Liberty-Bedford in the 2023 season opener for both clubs.

The Eagles (1-0) tallied two runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Liberty scored its two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The game was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Franklin County collected eight hits to two for Liberty.

The two teams combined to commit five errors: two by Franklin County, three by Liberty.

Reid McElvain, Tyler Gibson and Clayton Hodges each collected two hits to pace the Eagles, while Hodges, Gibson and Tristan Hunt each drove in three runs.

Tucker Hall struck out three in three innings of work; he tossed six first-strike pitches, and Ryan Slough threw an inning of relief.

CIRCLING THE BASES: Franklin County’s game Wednesday at Blacksburg was postponed and its game today (Friday, March 17) at Halifax County was moved to Thursday because of predicted inclement weather.

Franklin County Speedway opens season SaturdayCALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway opens its 55th racing season Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee at the 3/4-mile paved oval.

The season opener features racing in nine divisions with 10 feature races.

Headlining the card is the Virginia Vintage Racers VA State Championship race.

Tickets are $15 for adults.

Youth younger than age 10 are admitted free of charge.

For information, call (276) 613-4208 or visit the speedway’s website: FCSpeedway.com .

St. Patty’s Spring Par 3 is SundayWillow Creek Country Club is hosting the St. Patty’s Spring Par 3 Sunday.

Tee time is 1 p.m. pending no frost.

Format is two-player team Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $40 for members, $45 for non-members.

A Sunday, March 26 rain date has been set.

Dedication of softball complex is March 25FERRUM—Plans have been finalized to host a formal dedication ceremony for the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex at Ferrum College.

College officials plan to hold the dedication Saturday, March 25 to honor Van Kleeck, who served 24 years as the Panthers head softball coach and 10 years as the college’s Senior Woman Administrator.

The two-story facility includes a team locker room, a coaches’ locker room, a working press box, a concession stand and restrooms.

Seating is chair back and open-area concrete platforms between the building and the backstop.

Van Kleeck guided the Panthers to USA South Athletic Conference regular-season titles in 1994, 1995 and 2013, league postseason tournament championships and accompanying NCAA Division III tournament berths in 2002, 2005 and 2012.

As head coach at Mercer (Ga.) University, Van Kleeck was voted New South Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and in 2013, she was selected USA South Coach of the Year.

The National Fastpich Coaches Association honored Van Kleeck with its NFCA/Easton Victory Club 500-Win Milestone.

Van Kleeck served on the NCAA Softball Rules Committee from 2008-2013, the last two years as National Chair.

Van Kleeck works for the NCAA as Softball Rules Editor.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Ferrum entertains Bridgewater College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader.

Cheerleading tryouts are April 3-5Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheer squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) sideline cheer team for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduled for April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the BFMS squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or the athletic office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Chug for the Jug is April 29The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at <&underline>https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug</&underline>.