Eagles open season with 20-10 triumph

Franklin County may have won its season-opening, non-district varsity baseball game twice.

The Eagles (1-0) trailed Hidden Valley, 1-0, after 1/2 and inning before erasing that deficit with a 10-run scoring surge: two runs in the first, five in second, one in the third and two in the fourth.

Trailing 10-1, the Titans (0-1) fought back and squared the count at 10, courtesy of a nine-run offensive outburst in their half of the fifth, a frame that saw the Eagles change pitchers twice.

FCHS broke the stalemate by tallying four runs in the bottom of the fifth and six in the last of the sixth.

Final score: 20-10. The contest was stopped in the sixth inning when the Eagles generated their 20th run.

FCHS outhit Hidden Valley, 19-9, and won despite committing three errors, while the Titans played mistake-free defense.

Junior righthander Preston Crowl, who has made a non-binding, verbal commitment to continue his career at Virginia Tech, started on the mound, but was not involved in the decision.

Crowl did belt a grand-slam home run for the Eagles.

Crowl can not sign with the Hokies until November.

FCHS, the reigning Blue Ridge District champion, opens league play Wednesday in Roanoke against William Fleming.

Girls jayvees tie Staunton River

MONETA - Franklin County and Staunton River played to a 1-1 tie Monday in a girls junior varsity soccer contest, the Blue Ridge District opener for the Eagles.

Both goals were scored in the first half.

The Eagles took a 1-0 edge when Laissa Rojas-Campbell took a feed from Lauren Henry and placed a shot past the Golden Eagles keeper.

Henry's feed was a volley over the defensive line that Rojas-Campbell reeled in and took to the goal.

Staunton River's goal was produced by a free kick outside the scoring box after FCHS was called for a hand ball.

FCHS goalkeeper Paula Leon Guzman totaled six saves.

Overtime is not played in junior varsity soccer.

FCHS is 0-0-1 in the Blue Ridge, 0-1-2 overall.

Ferrum men finish eighth in The Ruckus

WILLIAMSBURG - Ferrum College's men's golf team opened the spring portion of its 2021-2022 season with an eighth-place finish in The Ruckus, played at Williamsburg National's Jamestown Course.

The Panthers (327-326, 653) and State University of New York (SUNY) Delhi (327-326, 653) tied for eighth in a 10-team field.

McDaniel (Md.) College (298-307, 605) captured top team accolades by seven strokes over Stevens Institute (311-301, 612).

Chuck Csejka (70-78, 148) of McDaniel claimed medalist accolades by one shot over Miles Philion of Stevens.

Michael Vickers of Stevens and Trey Heffelfinger of Penn State-Altoona tied for third, two shots in arrears.

Jackson Hoovler (78-81, 159) finished in a tie for 21st for Ferrum,

Also, Seth Walker (83-78, 161) tied for 24th, Brett Pennington (84-78, 162) tied for 29th, Zachery Walsh (82-89, 171) tied for 48th and Chase Sells (91-90, 181) was 56th.

Sixty-three golfers competed for individual laurels.

Ferrum's next tournament is the Deercroft Spring Break Invitational, March 28-29 at Deercroft Golf Club in Wagram, N.C.

Panthers shut out Hollins in women's lacrosse

ROANOKE - Ferrum College owned all four quarters of play last week in 20-0 non-conference shutout of Hollins University in a women’s lacrosse match played at Majorie T. Berkley Field.

The Panthers (3-4) scored nine goals in the first quarter, four in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.

Ferrum outshot Hollins (0-3), 38-10.

Seven players netted multiple goals for the Panthers.

Willow Cooper, Erin Reynolds and Victoria Tyler each scored three goals, while Micaela Harvey, Tyler Harvey, Megan Allen and Briana Anderson each tallied two.

Also scoring were Reagan Aldridge, Aisha Martin and Bianca Cellitto each with one goal.

Ten of the Panthers’ goal were produced by an assist.

Micaela Harvey distributed five assists, Aldridge passed out three assists and Cooper and Tyler Harvey each totaled one assist.

Ferrum claimed possession of 29 ground balls to 10 for Hollins.

Goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (1-2) registered one save in 30 minutes of action and reserve Amanda Thomas finished the match with three saves.

Martin won possession of five ground balls.

For Hollins, goalkeeper Amy Brookshire played all 60 minutes and recorded 13 saves and Zhane Williams claimed possession of five ground balls.

Ferrum returns to action Wednesday against Southern Virginia University.

Match time is 6 p.m. in Buena Vista.

Eagles, Patriots play to a 0-0 draw

Franklin County and Patrick Henry played to a 0-0 stalemate in a non-district girls varsity soccer match last week.

Sayda Rojas-Campbell, Melody Castaneda-Gonzales, Brandi Altice, Brooklyn Lee, Sophia LaBrake and Maggie Hypes took shots for the Eagles (0-1-1).

“It was a very close, back and forth game the entire match,’’ Eagles head coach Naryann Hodges said.

Goalkeeper Taylor Dake totaled 14 saves.

“The girls took what we worked on in practice during the week and applied it to the game,’’ Hodges said. “They were able to create space by switching the side of attack, shielding and protecting the ball with much more success than in the previous match (against Blacksburg).

“As always, the defense had an excellent night keeping the Patriots out of the scoring zone,’’ Hodges said.

Girls jayvees fall 5-1

Patrick Henry bested Franklin County, 5-1, in a non-district girls junior varsity scorrer match last week.

The Patriots led 2-0, but the Eagles (0-2-0) were able to cut the deficit in half when Laissa Rojas-Campbell netted her team’s lone goal, which was unassisted.

Rojas-Campbell fielded the ball at the top of the 18 (yardline), dribbled past two PH defenders and singed the back of the net with a shot with more than 11 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Patriots totaled three goals after intermission.

FCHS goalkeeper Paula Leon Guzman collected 10 saves.

“The score may not show it, but we continue to improve with each game,’’ Eagles head coach David Campbell said.

“The little points we work on in practice are beginning to show up in games. If the team is patient and continues to work hard, it will soon see the results of that work.

“I was really happy with our determination. These ladies will not quit. This team has a ‘never say die’ mentality that carries them,’’ Campbell said.

“We were pretty banged up coming into the game. One starter was out and two fullbacks were nursing injuries and not a full speed. Still, they gave it all they had. I’m really proud of them.’’

Ferrum track and field teams compete in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. - Ferrum College’s Isaiah Clark finished fourth in a field of 78 runners in the 200-meter dash at the Emory (Ga.) University Spring Break Classic.

Clark crossed the finish line in 22.13 seconds, a season-best time.

Teammate Michael Hamm came in eighth in 22.29 seconds.

Also in the two-day event, Jaden Clark, Isaiah Clark, Hamm and Josh Ellerbe placed second in the 4x100 meter relay in 41.89 seconds.

Isaiah Clark (10.81 seconds) and Jaden Clark (10.84 seconds) qualified for the finals in the 100-meter dash with semifinal sprits that were clocked in less than 11 seconds.

Jaden Clark ran a second 10.84 in the finals to finish fifth, while Isaiah Clark sustained an injury and was unable to finish.

“I was very happy with the results from our first meet of the outdoor season. We had some good things happen and quite a few personal records and season-best runs (were achieved). It was a good start,’’ Panthers head coach Mark White said.

Ferrum’s next meet is the Dr. Jack M. Toms Alumni Invitational, hosted by the University of Lynchburg.

The meet is named in honor of the Hornets long-time track anc cross county head coach and director of athletics.

Below are other highlighted finishes from the Emory meet:

MEN’S LONG JUMP: Rah’Quan Payne, 11th; Isaiah Waters, 28th

WOMEN’S LONG JUMP: Airianna Beverley, 21st

WOMEN’S 200 METER DASH: Jordan Hairston, 40th, 27.84 seconds; Tejah Yates, 31.36 seconds (personal best time)

MEN’S 5K: Clayton Stanford (Franklin County), 19th, 17:07.81

MEN’S 400-METER DASH: KwaJay Witcher, 23rd, 51.93 seconds, Kevin Tate Jr., 55.13 seconds, Josh Hamman, 58.03 seconds

MEN’S 800-METER RUN: Dom Philpot, 22nd, 2:04.40, Seth Shaffer, 26th, 2:05.60 (personal record)

MEN’S 1,500-METER RUN: Tysen Gotschi, fifth, 4:23.70, Noah Swaney, 4:59.87, Greyson Crouch, 5:37.82.

MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP: Rah’Quan Payne, seventh, 12.65 seconds

WOMEN’S 100 METER DASH: Airiana Beverley, 27th, 13.71 seconds

WOMEN’S 400 METER DASH: Jordan Hairston, 16th, 1:02.95 (personal record)

WOMEN’S 800 METER RUN: Genesis Pineiro, 28th, 1:05.74, Tejah Yates, 1:11.17, Stephanie Ojeda, 1:12.49 (personal record)

Bridgewater tops Panthers in men’s lacrosse

FERRUM - Chris Martel scored seven goals to lead Bridgewater College to an 18-5 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Eagles (7-2, 2-0 ODAC) are in first place in the conference standings

Bridgewater led 4-1 after the first quarter, 8-3 at intermission and 10-4 after three periods of play.

Then, the Eagles netted eight of the nine goals tallied in the fourth quarter to push the spread to 13 goals at match’s end.

Trevor McLelland scored six goals for Bridgewater and Connor McLean distributed five assists.

Bridgewater outshot Ferrum (2-5, 0-3 ODAC), 61-14, and claimed possession of 40 ground balls to 33 for the Panthers.

The Eagles were 24 of 26 in clears as opposed to the Panthers’ 18 of 29 clip.

Bridgewater won 20 of the match’s 27 face offs.

Ferrum committed 31 turnovers to 20 for Bridgewater.

There were three man-up scoring situations in the match, but neither team scored: Bridgewater was 0 of 2, Ferrum was 0 of 1.

Bridgewater goalkeeper Robbie Noyes (7-2) logged 54 minutes of playing time and collected three saves.

Drew Fedorich led the Panthers with four goals and Justin Carroll passed out an assist.

Goalkeeper Brody Johnson (2-5) played alln 60 minutes and totaled 22 saves.

Ferrum’s next match is Saturday against ODAC foe Guilford (N.C.) College.

Match time in Greensboro is 1 p.m.

Guilford is led by former Panthers head coach Mark Frey. He is in his first year in charge of the Quakers.

Ferrum men, women compete in recent matches

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s tennis teams competed in a recent series of conference and non-conference matches on the hardcourts.

The Panthers men’s squad blanked Mary Baldwin College, 9-0, in a non-league match played in Staunton with Viktor Johanssen, Patrick Marsh, Jacob Glass, Kevin Nester, Tom Doherty and Nico Roth winning in singles and the teams of Glass and Aukeim Mitchell, Johanssen and Doherty and Nester and William Davis winning in doubles.

Ferrum lost to Virginia Wesleyan University, 9-0 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match played in Virginia Beach.

The Marlins won five of the six singles matches in straight sets and swept the three, eight-game pro set doubles matches, all by 8-0 counts.

Ferrum’s women’s squad fell 5-4 to Mary Baldwin.

Winning in singles were Chelsea Zizzi, Megan Scott and Esme Atkinson in singles at position Nos. 1, 2, and 4.

Also the doubles team of Madison Wright and Zizzi was victorious at position No. 2, winning an eight-game pro set, 8-2.

Virginia Wesleyan topped Ferrum, 8-1, in a conference encounter with the Panthers’ lone win coming at No. 3 doubles - Morgan Hundley and Emma Loughrey were victorious.

Ferrum’s men’s and women’s squads return to action Thursday against ODAC rival Randolph-Macon College.

Match time is 1 p.m. at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.​