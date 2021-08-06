Eagles open season with play in consecutive tournaments

CHESTERFIELD—Franklin County’s golf team begins its first fall season since 2019 with play in back-to-back, one-day tournaments.

Play opens Monday in the 14-team Lake Chesdin Invitational, hosted by Class 6 Region rival Manchester.

Joining FCHS and Manchester in the tournament are Midlothian, Monacan, Cosby, Clover Hill, James River, Mills Godwin, Freeman, Deep Run, Powhatan, Prince George, Matoaca and Maggie Walker.

Mills Godwin is coming off a second-place finish in last week’s Heritage Invitational.

The last time the tournament was contested in August 2019, the Eagles finished in a tie for sixth in a 13-team field.

The tournament is in its ninth year and is played on a course that once hosted the old Group AAA state tournament. FCHS qualified for the event the year it was played at Lake Chesdin and placed third in an eight-team field.

Sam Fansler, a junior, for the Eagles, made his varsity debut in this tournament as a freshman two years ago. He carded an 82.

FCHS is making its seventh appearance in the tournament. FCHS is a past champion (2016) of the event and has placed fourth twice (2015, 2017) and fifth twice (2014, 2018).