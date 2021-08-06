Eagles open season with play in consecutive tournaments

CHESTERFIELD—Franklin County’s golf team begins its first fall season since 2019 with play in back-to-back, one-day tournaments.
Play opens Monday in the 14-team Lake Chesdin Invitational, hosted by Class 6 Region rival Manchester.
Joining FCHS and Manchester in the tournament are Midlothian, Monacan, Cosby, Clover Hill, James River, Mills Godwin, Freeman, Deep Run, Powhatan, Prince George, Matoaca and Maggie Walker.
Mills Godwin is coming off a second-place finish in last week’s Heritage Invitational.
The last time the tournament was contested in August 2019, the Eagles finished in a tie for sixth in a 13-team field.
The tournament is in its ninth year and is played on a course that once hosted the old Group AAA state tournament. FCHS qualified for the event the year it was played at Lake Chesdin and placed third in an eight-team field.
Sam Fansler, a junior, for the Eagles, made his varsity debut in this tournament as a freshman two years ago. He carded an 82.
FCHS is making its seventh appearance in the tournament. FCHS is a past champion (2016) of the event and has placed fourth twice (2015, 2017) and fifth twice (2014, 2018).
Tuesday, FCHS competes in the Botetourt Metro at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.
The Eagles finished third in the tournament when it was last contested in August of 2019.
FCHS is a past three-time champion of the tournament, which dates to the 1970s.
The Eagles captured three straight team titles from 2000-2002.
Former FCHS standouts Matt Chandler (1998, 1999), Neal Hunt (2001, 2002) and Luke Hoffman (2006) are past individual champions.
Blacksburg seeks its third straight team championship and its eighth since 2005.
Since 1987, nine teams have won the tournament title: Blacksburg (7), Hidden Valley (3), Salem (4), Cave Spring (5), William Byrd (3), FCHS (3), Patrick Henry (1), Northside (3) and Lord Botetourt (2).
Lord Botetourt’s Samir Davidov captured individual accolades the last time the Metro was played.
FCHS’s roster is comprised of one senior, two juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen.