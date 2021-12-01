Eagles open swimming seasons Friday

Franklin County's boys and girls varsity swimming teams open their 2021-2022 seasons Friday against Blue Ridge District rivals Northside and Staunton River.
The Eagles are hosting the meet at the William Lee Cooper Aquatic Center at the Franklin County Family YMCA Rocky Mount branch.
The meet begins at 5 p.m.
Warm-ups are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.
Top returnees for the Eagles are juniors Mallorie Teer and Landon Akers.
Teer finished 15th in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.45 in last year's Class 6 state meet. She qualified by placing fourth in the event in the Class 6 Region A meet.
Hannah White is the head coach of both squads. Thomas Thurman is her assistant.
Eagles split games against Andrew Lewis
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's girls basketball team defeated Andrew Lewis Middle School, 23-18, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District contest Tuesday.
With the win, the Eagles (4-3) avenged an earlier-season loss to the Wolverines, who suffered their first loss of the season.
BFMS's boys (3-4) squad lost to Andrew Lewis in a league contest played in Salem, 39-25.
Volleyball clinics are set for YMCA
A series of volleyball clinics are scheduled for Dec. 13-16 at the Franklin County Family YMCA Rocky Mount branch.
Clinics slated for Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13-14 are for beginners in the fifth through seventh grade. All skills are taught with an emphasis on serving and passing.
Clinics set for Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 15-16 are for advanced players in grades 8-12 with emphasis on hitting and combo skills.
Andy Flora is conducting the clinics.
Flora has served as head junior varsity coach at Franklin County, head coach at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, assistant varsity coach at FCHS and assistant coach at Ferrum College.
Prices are $10 for members, $20 for non-members for Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 15-16 (price includes both days) and $15 for members, $30 for non-members for Dec. 13-16 (price includes all four days).
Red Nose 5K is set for Dec. 10
SONTAG—The Rocky Mount Rotary Club is hosting and staging the Red Nose 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Friday, Dec. 10 at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
Runners and walkers will pass through the recreation department’s “Land of Lights’’ Christmas displays as they compete in the race, which takes the starter’s gun at 9 p.m.
Awards and a post-race party follow the 5K.
Runners, walkers and strollers of all ages are invited to participate.
Cost for the 5K is $25, $30 for those who register on race day.
Cost for the 1-Mile Fun is $20, $25 for those who register on the day of the event.
To register for the Red Nose 5K, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/fcpr/Activity_Search/3187
To register for the Red Nose 1-Mile Fun Run visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/fcpr/Activity_Search/3188
Johnny CASA is set for Dec. 18
The 2021 Johnny CASA 5 Miler-5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.
The 16th annual event takes the starter’s gun at 9 a.m.
It will be contested on its usual course which takes runners through downtown Rocky Mount.
The course features a hill descent at the start and a hill descent at the finish.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s race was staged at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. Only a 5K was contested.
In the men’s race, the top three place winners came from the two youngest age divisions.
Edward Williams, a distance runner for Patrick Henry-Roanoke claimed the championship in 17:51.95.
Williams bested Kyle Roach of Ferrum and Jonah Bowman of Callaway, both of whom are distance runners in Franklin County’s cross country/track and field program.
Also, the top two female finishers came from two of the younger age divisions: winner Caitlyn Roach (21:00.13) of Ferrum and Julianne Bowman (21:00.48) of Callaway.
Proceeds benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.
For information, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/Rocky Mount/Johnny CASA15thAnnualRaceEvent.
Christmas Clash wrestling tournament is Dec. 18
The annual Franklin County Christmas Clash wrestling tournament is Saturday, December 18 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The tournament is for wrestlers, boys and girls, in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Cost is $25 per wrestler, $20 to enter one additional bracket, limit one extra bracket.
Spectators are admitted free.
Weigh-ins are from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.
Competitors can register at trackwrestling.com until 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 or onsite before 8 a.m. on the day of the tournament.
Divisions are K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 in the main draw and girls only K-2, 3-5, and 6-8.
Format is round-robin Madison System.
The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.
First, second and third-place wrestlers in each weight class receive medals.
Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules are enforced; the undefeated wrestler wins regardless of points.
Girls registered in the girls divisions can enter a second bracket in the main draw for free. This is to ensure that girls can get matches even if participation is low. Those wanting to be double-bracketed must inform tournament officials at check-in.
For information, call tournament director Steven Leftwich, (540) 676-1130, or contact him by email: tournaments@fcwbc.org .