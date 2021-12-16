Eagles pin Floyd County to the mat

Franklin County's wrestling team defeated Floyd County, 66-18, in a non-district dual match Wednesday at Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

The Eagles won eight of the match's 14 bouts by forfeit.

Winning those bouts were Lee Whitlow, Brady Hazelwood, Devin Dillon, Brandon Duncan, Jake Winemiller, Thomas Johnson, Robbie Knott and Kendall Elliot.

Winning by pin were Alex Baumberger, Zach Sanchez and Jiovani Martinez.

Winning bouts for Floyd County were Davis Goff (by pin over Kadin Smith), Gabriel Anderson (by pin over Haidyen Leftwich) and Joshua Fletcher (by pin over Chase Carter).

BFMS splits games with William Byrd

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's boys basketball team defeated William Byrd Middle School,41-34, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest played Wednesday at home.

In Vinton, BFMS's girls squad dropped a 26-22 league decision to William Byrd Middle School.

BFMS concluded its seasons with these games.

Johnny CASA takes starter's gun Saturday

The 2021 Johnny CASA 5 Miler-5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.

The 16th annual event takes the starter’s gun at 9 a.m.

It will be contested on its usual course which takes runners through downtown Rocky Mount.

The course features a hill descent at the start and a hill descent at the finish.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s race was staged at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. Only a 5K was contested.

In the men’s race, the top three place winners came from the two youngest age divisions.

Edward Williams, a distance runner for Patrick Henry-Roanoke claimed the championship in 17:51.95.

Williams bested Kyle Roach of Ferrum and Jonah Bowman of Callaway, both of whom are distance runners in Franklin County’s cross country/track and field program.

Also, the top two female finishers came from two of the younger age divisions: winner Caitlyn Roach (21:00.13) of Ferrum and Julianne Bowman (21:00.48) of Callaway.

Proceeds benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.

Early registration is $26 for individuals before Monday, Dec. 13 and $31 after that date.

On-line registration is available at www.johnnycasa5miler-5kwalk.com.

On-site race day registration is available beginning at 8 a.m.

Virtual race options are available.

For information, visit www.johnnycasa@southernvacac.org or call (540) 484-5566.

Christmas Clash wrestling tournament is Saturday

The annual Franklin County Christmas Clash wrestling tournament is Saturday, December 18 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The tournament is for wrestlers, boys and girls, in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Cost is $25 per wrestler, $20 to enter one additional bracket, limit one extra bracket.

Spectators are admitted free.

Weigh-ins are from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.

Competitors can register at trackwrestling.com until 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 or onsite before 8 a.m. on the day of the tournament.

Divisions are K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 in the main draw and girls only K-2, 3-5, and 6-8.

Format is round-robin Madison System.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.

First, second and third-place wrestlers in each weight class receive medals.

Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules are enforced; the undefeated wrestler wins regardless of points.

Girls registered in the girls divisions can enter a second bracket in the main draw for free. This is to ensure that girls can get matches even if participation is low. Those wanting to be double-bracketed must inform tournament officials at check-in.

For information, call tournament director Steven Leftwich, (540) 676-1130, or contact him by email: tournaments@fcwbc.org .