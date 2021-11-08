 Skip to main content
Eagles place fifth in region cheer competition
COMPETITION CHEERLEADING

MIDLOTHIAN - Franklin County's competition cheer squad has placed fifth in this year's Class 6 Region A event, staged Oct. 30 at Manchester High School.

Ten teams in the 11-team region competed for the championship and two available berths in this year's state competition.

Competing teams were scored by five judges; their best and worst scores were eliminated, thus three scores comprised a squad's cumulative score.

The top four ranked teams advanced to the finals.

Grassfield scored 247 points to earn the No. 1 seed for the finals, followed by Thomas Dale (245), Cosby (233) and James River (194).

FCHS totaled 192.5 points, which left the Eagles 1.5 points shy of advancing to the finals.

Placing sixth through 10th were Ocean Lakes (188), Floyd E. Kellam (187.5), Oscar Smith (181), Manchester (162.5) and Landstown (162).

Grassfield won the region championship and Thomas Dale placed second. Both earned state berths.

Grassfield won the Class 6 state title on Saturday at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

Grassfield scored 260 points, followed by James Robinson (245), Chantilly (235) and Battlefield (227.5).

Battlefield had captured state championships in 2019 and 2020.

Grassfield's championship is its fifth in eight years: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2021.

Robinson finished as the runner-up for the fourth time since 2015 and Chantilly was the runner-up in 2019 and 2020.

