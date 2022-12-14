Eagles place fifth in Titan Toughman

ROANOKE—Franklin County finished fifth in the two-day, 25-team Titan Toughman wrestling tournament hosted by Hidden Valley Friday and Saturday.

The Eagles finished with 147 points as four teams from the Blue Ridge District placed among the top six.

Glenvar won the team championship with 196 points, followed by William Fleming (167.5), Rockbridge County (158.5), Lord Botetourt (157), Franklin County and William Byrd (141).

The top 14 teams each scored more than 100 points.

Three wrestlers earned runner-up accolades for the Eagles: Devin Dillon (138 pounds), Elan Catoe (285 pounds) and Robbie Knott (150 pounds), and Kadin Smith (144 pounds) finished fourth.

Knott finished second for the second year in a row and Dillon was third a year ago.

This year marks the seventh year of the tournament (2015-2019, 2021, 2022). The 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19.

The Eagles were wrestling in the tournament for only the second time (2021, 2022).

Dillon lost by technical fall, 21-6, to Tharun Svetanant of Blacksburg in the finals. Dillon received a first-round bye, then won two bouts by pin and one by technical fall to reach the finals.

Catoe received a first-round bye, then won three bouts by pin to qualify for the finals. He was defeated by pin by Preston Lonker of Cave Spring in the championship contest.

Knott won each of his first three bouts by pin, then he won his semifinal-round contest by decision. He was defeated in the finals by Trey Lawrence of Glenvar by pin.

Smith lost his first bout by pin. After receiving a bye, he claimed victories in five consecutive bouts, all by pin, before losing in the consolation finals by pin.

Also competing for the Eagles were Livia Conner (113 pounds), Gary English (113 pounds), Kamryn Via (120 pounds), Tristan Sigmon (120 pounds), Brady Hazelwood (126 pounds), Samuel Altice (144 pounds), Kameron Miller (150 pounds), Austin Robenson (157 pounds), Jiovani Cervendes-Martinez (157 pounds), Zachary Sanchez (175 pounds), Andre Trotter (175 pounds) Haidyn Leftwich (190 pounds) and Kaleb Perdue (215 pounds).

Franklin County did not enter three weight classes.

Placing seventh through 25th were Patrick Henry-Roanoke (135.5), Brookville (132), Salem (128.5), Christiansburg (125), Liberty Christiansburg Academy (124), Blacksburg (118.5), Northside (112.5), James River-Buchanan (110), Cave Spring (99), Parry McCluer (96), Liberty-Bedford (91.5), Rustburg (78), George Wythe (64), Hidden Valley (61.5), Western Albemarle (52), Roanoke Catholic (32), Dan River (23), Floyd County (19) and Giles (11).

Franklin County entertains Chatham in a non-district dual tonight.