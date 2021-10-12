Eagles place third, fifth in Blue Ridge Invitational

DALEVILLE—Franklin County’s boys and girls varsity cross country teams finished third and fifth in Saturday’s Blue Ridge Invitational, hosted by Lord Botetourt at the Greenfield Recreation Park.

The Eagles’ boys team took third in a 14-team field 110 points.

Christiansburg won the team title of the with 57 points, followed by Lord Botetourt with 86.

Lawson Macom of Christiansburg won the 3.1-mile (5K) race in 17:13.80.

A field of 109 runners competed for individual accolades.

Kyle Roach was the Eagles’ top finisher in 10th place in 18:12.48.

Next was Parker Chapman (18:28.92) in 13th, Sebastain Ellis (19:28.37) in 26th, Josh Mills (19:51.24) in 32nd, John Grinder (19:58.77) in 34th and Nicholas Guilliams (22:02.57) in 70th.

Christiansburg won the girls team title with 67 points, followed by Northside (104), Grace Christian School (106), Lord Botetourt (111) and FCHS (131).

Carly Wilkes of Glenvar won the individual championship in 20:12.91