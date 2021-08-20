Eagles place third in league opener

HARDY - Four-time reigning Blue Ridge District golf champion Lord Botetourt opened league play Tuesday with an 11-stroke win at Copper Cove Golf Club.

The five-team match was scheduled for 18 holes, but reduced to nine because of inclement weather.

The Cavaliers posted a 152 total to defeat Northside (163) by 11 shots and Franklin County (166) by 14.

William Byrd (174) finished fourth and Staunton River (231) was fifth.

Lord Botetourt's Ashton Harper carded a 1-under-par 35 to claim medalist accolades.

Chase Bower (37) finished second, two strokes in arrears, while reigning district champion Samir Davidov of Lord Botetourt (38) and Peyton Spangler (38) of Northside tied for third.

Also shooting counting scores for the Eagles were Sam Fansler (41), Ethan Hahn (43) and Riley Wood (45).

Scores turned in by Lawson Pasley (45) and Wes Hill (48) did not factor into FCHS's total.

Besides Harper and Davidov, the Cavaliers counted scores by Jake Koffman (39) and Dylan Salvi (40).

Besides Spangler, the Vikings counted scores by Michael Pankey (40), Charlie Wright (42) and Nick Crawford (43).