Eagles play Colgan in Class 6 state quarterfinals

MANASSAS - Two-time Class 6 Region A runner-up Franklin County opens play state tournament volleyball play Saturday against Class 6 Region B champion Colgan.
Match time is 6 p.m.
Also qualifying for the eight-team, single-elimination tournament are Floyd E. Kellam, Freedom-South Riding, Herndon, Alexandria City, Justice and McLean.
Floyd E. Kellam lost in the state finals in the spring.
After hosting two matches in the Blue Ridge District tournament and winning both, the Eagles are playing their fourth straight road match in the playoffs; they've madeprevious visits to Chesterfield (Cosby), Chesapeake (Grassfield) and Virginia Beach (Floyd Kellam).
FCHS is playing in the state tournament for the second time in four years and for the third time in program history.
The Eagles won consecutive Group AAA Northwest Region championships in 1986 and 1987. They were the Northwest Region runner-up in 2002, the Class 6 Region B runner-up in 2018 and the Class 6 Region A runner-up in the spring (2020 season) and the fall of 2021.
FCHS lost in the state quarterfinals in 2002 to James Robinson and in 2018 to Frank Cox. In the spring, only the region champion advanced to four-team state tournament.
In 1986 and 1987, a state champion was not crowned in Group AAA.
At the time, only 28 Group AAA schools sanctioned volleyball and 24 of those schools were in the Northwest Region.
Colgan is one of the newer high schools in the Northern Virginia area; it opened in 2016.
Colgan, which competes in the Cardinal District, defeated John Champe, Battlefield and Freedom-South Riding to win the Region B championship.
Colgan's roster is comprised of four seniors, four juniors, seven sophomores and one freshman. Keith Mesa is the team's head coach.
FCHS (18-6) is 14-2 in its last 16 matches.
Five of the Eagles' six defeats are to teams competing four state championships: two to Hidden Valley (Class 3), two to Patrick Henry-Roanoke (Class 5) and one to Floyd Kellam (Class 6).
Saturday's winner plays the victor of the Floyd Kellam- Freedom South Riding match in Tuesday's semifinals.
Kellam tops Eagles for Region A crown
VIRGINIA BEACH - In a rematch of the spring 2021 (2020 season) championship volleyball contest in Class 6 Region A, Floyd Kellam bested Franklin County, 3-0.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-15, 25-22.
Courtney Bryant paced the Eagles with 20 kills and nine digs, while Abigail Hodges distributed 25 assists.