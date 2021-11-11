Eagles play Colgan in Class 6 state quarterfinals

MANASSAS - Two-time Class 6 Region A runner-up Franklin County opens play state tournament volleyball play Saturday against Class 6 Region B champion Colgan.

Match time is 6 p.m.

Also qualifying for the eight-team, single-elimination tournament are Floyd E. Kellam, Freedom-South Riding, Herndon, Alexandria City, Justice and McLean.

Floyd E. Kellam lost in the state finals in the spring.

After hosting two matches in the Blue Ridge District tournament and winning both, the Eagles are playing their fourth straight road match in the playoffs; they've madeprevious visits to Chesterfield (Cosby), Chesapeake (Grassfield) and Virginia Beach (Floyd Kellam).

FCHS is playing in the state tournament for the second time in four years and for the third time in program history.

The Eagles won consecutive Group AAA Northwest Region championships in 1986 and 1987. They were the Northwest Region runner-up in 2002, the Class 6 Region B runner-up in 2018 and the Class 6 Region A runner-up in the spring (2020 season) and the fall of 2021.

FCHS lost in the state quarterfinals in 2002 to James Robinson and in 2018 to Frank Cox. In the spring, only the region champion advanced to four-team state tournament.