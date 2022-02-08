 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eagles play three games in four days, win one

Eagles play three games in four days, win one

Franklin County head girls varsity basketball coach LeBryan Patterson

Franklin County’s girls varsity basketball team won one of three recent Blue Ridge District road games played over four days.

Friday, the Eagles (5-13, 2-6 in the Blue Ridge) defeated Northside, 55-32, to stop a seven-game losing streak.

Saturday, the Eagles dropped a 50-45 decision to William Byrd and Monday, the Eagles fell to first-place Staunton River, 79-48.

FCHS returns to action Wednesday against Northside.

Tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 7 p.m.

Friday, the Eagles entertain William Byrd in their regular-season finale at 7 p.m.

Girls jayvees end  five-game skid, win consecutive games

Franklin County’s girls junior varsity basketball team stopped an five-game losing streak with consecutive victories in Blue Ridge District play Saturday and Monday.

Saturday, the Eagles (5-8, 2-5 Blue Ridge) defeated William Byrd, 43-18, and Monday, the Eagles bested Staunton River, 43-18.

A run of three road league games in four days started last Thursday with a 29-28 setback to Northside.

FCHS returns to action Wednesday against Northside.

Tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 5:30 p.m.

Friday, the Eagles entertain William Byrd in their regular-season finale at 5:30 p.m.

