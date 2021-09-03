Eagles post best total of season, finish second at Blue Hills

ROANOKE - Propelled by four scores in the 70s, reigning Blue Ridge District champion Lord Botetourt won the first 18-hole match of the season Tuesday at Blue Hills Golf Club.
The Cavaliers shot a 291 en route to a 12-stroke triumph over second-place Franklin County (303).
Northside (310) came in third followed by host William Byrd (327) and Staunton River (443).
Only 24 strokes separated second through fourth.
After three matches, Lord Botetourt has a 585 total. Northside (618) ranks second, while FCHS (640), William Byrd (666) and Staunton River (896) are third, fourth and fifth.
Reigning individual district champion Samir Davidov of Lord Botetourt carded a 1-under-par 70 to capture medalist honors over teammate Ashton Harper (71) and FCHS’s Sam Fansler (71).
Also, the Cavaliers got a 73 from Jake Koffman and a 77 from Dylan Salvi to complete their total.
For the Eagles, Ethan Hahn shot a 73, Lawson Pasley shot a 75 and Riley Wood shot an 84.
The Eagles’ 303 total is their best this season for 18 holes.
Scores by Harrison English (87) and Chase Bower (89) did not factor into FCHS’s total.
Nick Crawford (74) led the Vikings, while Michael Pankey (77), Peyton Spangler (78) and Joel Hetherington (81) posted counting scores.
Evan Mullen (79), Clayton Gilmore (81), Kendrick South (81) and Griffin Horacek (86) turned in counting scores for William Byrd.
Issac Lambert (99), Trey Harris (111), Stephen Ruhd (112) and Braden Conner (121) had counting scores for Staunton River.
In the overall individual standings, Harper (83) holds a 20-point lead over Davidov (63) and Spangler (53.5) is 29.5 points back in third.
Only 5.5 points separate Koffman (48), Fansler (47), Crawford (47), Salvi (44.5) and Pankey (42.5) in fourth through eighth, while Bower (32) and Gilmore (27.5) are ninth and 10th.
Twenty-five golfers have played at least one round of district competition.
The Blue Ridge District’s next regular-season match is set for Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club in Huddleston. Staunton River is the host school.
BFMS takes second in three-team match
SOUTH BOSTON - Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team finished second in its three-team match against Halifax Middle School and Patrick County Tuesday at Greens Folly Golf Club.
The Eagles shot a 225 for nine holes.
Nick Snead and Brennan Young each carded a 54 to lead the Eagles, while Tyler Foutz (58) and Kyndal Hudson (59) shot a counting score.