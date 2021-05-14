Eagles pound Staunton River on the diamond

Franklin County’s varsity baseball team manufactured double-figure runs for the fourth time this season Tuesday in besting Staunton River, 14-2, in a Blue Ridge District contest at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the run rule.
The Eagles led 6-0 after scoring two runs in the first inning and four runs in the second.
The count was 6-2 when the Eagles (5-1, 3-1 in the Blue Ridge District) secured the victory with an eight-run fourth.
The Eagles outhit the Golden Eagles, 7-5, and won despite committing three errors, while Staunton River was charged with one defensive blunder.
Sophomore right-hander Preston Crowl (2-0) worked four innings for his second win in two starts.
Crowl allowed three hits, a walk and two runs, neither of which was earned, while striking out seven. He faced 18 batters and threw 73 pitches, 48 for strikes.
Luke Pasley, the Eagles’ starting shortstop, tossed a shut-out inning of relief. He yielded two hits, but struck out two.
Five Golden Eagleds’ hitters faced Pasley, who threw 18 pitches.
Staunton River starter Jared Steele didn’t surrender a hit, but labored with control issues in his 1 1/3 innings of work and was charged with the loss.
Steele walked seven and hit a batter, while striking out one. He faced 11 batters and threw 59 pitches.
Jesse Brown took the mound in relief and finished the game. In 2 2/3 innings, he allowed seven hits, a walk and nine runs, one of which was earned. He faced 18 batters and threw 61 pitches.
The Eagles turned a 2-0 edge into a 6-0 advantage when they registered their first hit of the game: a grand-slam home run by Jared Wright. His shot, his lone hit of the game, cleared the left-field fence with ease. He finished the game with six RBIs.
For the game, FCHS had two other extra-base hits: a double by Joseph Bennett and a triple by Crowl.
Wright and Crowl accounted for nine of the Eagles’ 12 RBIs, while Bennett, Riley Hill and Jack Mitzel (sacrifice fly) each drove in a run.
Bennett also stole a base.
FCHS left three runners on base.
Of Staunton River’s hits, one was for extra bases: a double by Conner Faw. Aidan Brown led the Golden Eagles with two hits.
Staunton River left six runners on base.
Mitzel, the Eagles’ catcher, threw a runner out attempting to steal.
FCHS plays at Northside today.
Franklin County scored 17 runs in its first two at bats Tuesday for a 23-7 junior varsity baseball triumph over Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The Eagles responded to a 1-0 deficit after half-an-inning by manufacturing nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Golden Eagles cut the deficit to 9-6 by scoring five runs in the top of the second before the Eagles answered with a eight-run rally.
FCHS led by 10 runs, 17-7, after Staunton River scored a run in the top of the third, then the Eagles finished the scoring by generating three runs each in the bottom of the third and the last of the fourth.
The contest was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the run rule.
FCHS outhit Staunton River, 19-2, and each team committed four errors.
The Eagles’ nine-run first featured a single by Andrew Keen, walks to Robert Pagans, Chase Bower and Lawson Pasley, a base hit by Ashton Hylton and a double by Braden Mullins.
Staunton River’s five-run second was produced by RBIs from Camden Thrasher, Isaac Overfelt, Colby Bates, Kyle Wise and Caleb Overfelt.
Keen was the winning pitcher. The right hander worked two innings and permitted seven runs and one hit.
Ean Amerson and Bower worked in relief for the Eagles.
Wise was charged with the loss for Staunton River. He surrendered three hits and seven runs in 2/3 of an inning.
Keen was 4 of 4 at the plate to lead FCHS’s offense.
Also collecting multiple hits were Amerson, Mullins, Pasley, Hylton and Konner Strong.
Eagles take two from BuffaloesFLOYD—Franklin County’s junior varsity baseball team swept a non-district doubleheader Monday over Floyd County, 13-2 and 15-4.
Two, five-inning games were scheduled, but because of the run rule, neither game reached the fifth frame.
The Eagles scored one run each in the first and third innings, six runs in the second and five runs in the fourth.
The Buffaloes trailed 7-0 when they tallied their two runs in the bottom of the second.
FCHS outhit Floyd County, 9-3, and each team committed three errors.
Braden Mullins drove in the Eagles’ initial run with a single in the top of the first.
In the second, Lawson Pasley, Ashton Hylton, Konner Strong and Ean Amerson drove in runds for FCHS.
Strong was the winning pitcher for the Eagles. He allowed two runs on two hits in two innings of work. He walked one and struck out two
Chase Parcell tossed two innings of relief.
J.D. King absored the loss for the Buffaloes. He yielded five hits and seven runs, while striking out one in two innings.
Hylton and Andrew Keen each collected two hits to pace the Eagles.
Two players accounted for Floyd County’s three hits.
In the second game, FCHS, serving as the home team, scored four runs in the bottom of the first, one in the second and 10 in the third.
Floyd County produced pair of two-run rallies: the first in the top of the second and the second in its half of the third.
The Eagles outhit the Buffaloes, 11-2, and won despite committing three errors.
The Buffaloes were charged with one defensive miscue.
BFMS defeats Read Mountain 9-3Benjamin Franklin Middle School overcame an early deficit by scoring nine unanswered runs Wednesday in a 9-3 Roanoke Valley Middle School District baseball win over Read Mountain Middle School at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The contest was stopped after 5 1/2 innings.
With the win, BFMS breaks a two-game losing streak.
The Eagles (4-3, 2-3 in the Roanoke Valley Middle School League) trailed 1-0 after half-an-inning, but they erased that deficit by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first.
BFMS extended its lead to 8-1 courtesy of a five-run third.
In the frame, Clayton T. Hodges, Tyler Gibson, Brennan Young and Clayton I. Hodges drove in runs.
Read Mountain used an Issac Nichols ground out to score its first-inning run, but the Eagles kept Read Mountain off the scoreboard until tallying its last two runs in the top of the fifth.
The Eagles outhit Read Mountain, 7-2, and won despite committing four errors. Read Mountain was charged with one error.
Chance Smith claimed the victory for BFMS. He allowed one hit and one run while striking out four in four innings.
Dom Myers threw two innings of relief.
Nichols was charged with the loss for Read Mountain. He surrendered three hits and three runs, while striking out one in one-third of an inning.
Cody McConnaughey worked two innings for Read Mountain. He pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and five runs, while striking out three and walking one.
Hodges and Wesley Hill each collected two hits to pace BFMS’s offense.
Hidden Valley doubles
count on BFMSROANOKE—Hidden Valley scored all of its runs in the first two innings of the game for a 6-3 Roanoke Valley Middle School District baseball win over Benjamin Franklin Middle School last week.
Hidden Valley led 5-0 after the first inning and 6-0 after two frames.
BFMS manufactured all of its runs in the top of the fourth.
Hidden Valley outhit BFMS, 3-2, and benefited from three errors, while committing one defensive blunder.
Hidden Valley’s five-run first featured a walk to Wyatt Clarke, two BFMS errors and a walk to Braxton Nichols.
Clark’s walk came with the bases loaded and drove in a run.
In the fourth inning, the Eagles scored all of their runs; their rally featured a walk to Julian Talmadge, a fielder’s choice by Tyler Gibson and a home run by Seth Young.
Wynn Wamsldorf worked 3 1/2 innings on the mound for the win. He permitted a hit, a walk and a run, while striking out three.
Noah Donaho tossed the final 2 2/3 innings in relief. He secured the game’s last eight outs and was awarded a save for his showing.
Ethan Roberts was charged with the loss. He allowed two hits and five runs, while striking out one in one inning.
Also, Chance Smith collected a hit for BFMS.
Eagles rout William FlemingEditor’s Note: Due to a scheduling omission, this story was not published in the Friday, May 7 or Wednesday, May 12 editions of The Franklin News-Post.
ROANOKE—Franklin County scored runs in every inning Wednesday and collected 12 hits in a 19-1 varsity baseball victory over Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming.
The contest was stopped after five innings because of the run rule.
The Eagles (2-0) have defeated their opponents, Northside and William Fleming by a combined 29-1 score.
Neither of FCHS’s games to date have reached the sixth inning.
The Eagles led 11-0 before the Colonels manufactured their lone run in the bottom of the fourth to prevent a shutout.
FCHS responded by generating eight runs in the top of the fifth.
Isaiah Ayers. Ethan Davis, Will English, Riley Hill, Corbin Bower and Isaiah Hughes all drove in runs during the frame.
The Eagles benefited from five Colonels’ errors, while committing one defensive miscue.
William Fleming managed two hits at the expense of a quintet of FCHS pitchers: starter Michael Williams and relievers Hayden Firebaugh, Ayers, Jared Wright, and Hughes.
Firebaugh was credited with the win—a no-hit, shut-out frame in which he walked one and struck out one.
Williams tossed one inning and permitted one hit, a walk and no runs, while striking out three.
Wright’s base hit off a 2-2 pitch in the first inning produced the Eagles’ initial run.
Besides the one-run first and the eight-run fifth, the Eagles tallied one run in the second inning, five in the third and four in the fourth
Firebaugh belted a home run in the third to highlight his team’s extended rally.
Wright, Hughes, Hill and Grayson Montgomery each collected two hits to pace the Eagles.