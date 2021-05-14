Eagles pound Staunton River on the diamond

Ean Amerson and Bower worked in relief for the Eagles.

Wise was charged with the loss for Staunton River. He surrendered three hits and seven runs in 2/3 of an inning.

Keen was 4 of 4 at the plate to lead FCHS’s offense.

Also collecting multiple hits were Amerson, Mullins, Pasley, Hylton and Konner Strong.

Eagles take two from BuffaloesFLOYD—Franklin County’s junior varsity baseball team swept a non-district doubleheader Monday over Floyd County, 13-2 and 15-4.

Two, five-inning games were scheduled, but because of the run rule, neither game reached the fifth frame.

The Eagles scored one run each in the first and third innings, six runs in the second and five runs in the fourth.

The Buffaloes trailed 7-0 when they tallied their two runs in the bottom of the second.

FCHS outhit Floyd County, 9-3, and each team committed three errors.

Braden Mullins drove in the Eagles’ initial run with a single in the top of the first.

In the second, Lawson Pasley, Ashton Hylton, Konner Strong and Ean Amerson drove in runds for FCHS.