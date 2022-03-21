Eagles rally for first win of season

Held scoreless until the last of the fifth, Franklin County tallied five runs in that frame and six in the bottom of the sixth Saturday for an 11-4 non-district junior varsity baseball triumph over Hidden Valley at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (1-1) squared their record with the victory.

FCHS, led by second-year head coach Todd Hill, outhit Hidden Valley, 11-5 and benefited from six Titans' errors, while committing three defensive blunders.

Hidden Valley scored twice in the top of the fourth and maintained its two-run edge until the bottom of the fifth.

The Titans manufactured their final two runs in the top of the seventh.

The Eagles' six-run sixth featured a single by Tyler Gibson, a ground out by James Holley and a double by Ethan Roberts. All three drove in runs during the frame.

FCHS's Ean Amerson, a right-hander worked 4 2/3 innings for the victory. He permitted two runs on four hits and struck out four.

Relievers Chance Smith and Ryan Slough also spent time toeing the rubber.

Hidden Valley's Julian Dillard was tagged with the loss. He surrendered seven hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none.

Wes Hill, Braden Mullins and Amerson each registered two hits for the Eagles.

Khalil Grubb was 2 of 3 for Hidden Valley.