Eagles rally for one-run road win

VINTON—Franklin County rallied for the tying and winning runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday and held William Byrd at bay in the bottom of the frame for an 8-7 Blue Ridge District softball victory on the road.
The Eagles’ victory is their third in a row and their second this season over the Terriers.
FCHS (6-3, 5-3 Blue Ridge District) has played three, one-run games this season and is 1-2 in those games.
The Terriers collected 10 hits to the Eagles’ seven, and the Eagles overcame three errors in their triumph, while the Terriers were charged with two defensive blunders.
FCHS trailed 7-6 entering the top of the seventh.
The Eagles’ runs in their last at bat were produced by a Terriers’ error, thus they were unearned.
FCHS led 1-0 after the top of the first, but that edge was short-lived as William Byrd manufactured two runs in the bottom of the stanza.
In the top of the third, the Eagles regained the advantage courtesy of a five-run surge.
It took four innings for the Terriers to match that output.
Trailing 6-2, William Byrd generated one run in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to make the count 7-6.
Five players drove in runs for the Terriers during those frames.
A solo home run enabled the Terriers to square the score at 6 in the bottom of the fifth.
During its two-run first, William Byrd scored a run on a wild pitch delivered by freshman Kaylee Manning.
Baylee Greer, Courtney Bryant and Sage Campbell drove in runs during the Eagles’ five-run third.
Campbell belted a home run to highlight that rally.
Manning tossed a complete game. She permitted 10 hits and seven runs, while striking out three.
William Byrd’s starting pitcher lasted 4 1/3 innings. She surrendered four hits and six runs, while striking out eight. The Terriers employed two relievers, one of who pitched 2 1/3 innings, the other threw a 1/3 of a frame.
Greer and Campbell each collected two hits to pace FCHS’s offense.
Three William Byrd players recorded multiple hits.
FCHS returns to action today against Staunton River.
Game time in Moneta is 4:30 p.m.
Jayvees rebound from lossVINTON—Franklin County rebounded from its first loss of the season by besting Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd, 13-2, Tuesday on the road.
The Eagles’ victory is their fourth this season over the Terriers.
The Eagles outscored the Terriers 48-8 in the four-game set.
FCHS (8-1, 3-1 Blue Ridge District) was coming off a 10-0 shut-out, road setback to league rival Lord Botetourt.
Lora Altice was the winning pitcher for the Eagles.
Becca Merrick and Eva Custer each was 3 of 3 at the plate to pace the Eagles’ offense.
FCHS returns to action today against Staunton River.
Game time in Moneta is 6:30 p.m..