Eagles rally for one-run road win

VINTON—Franklin County rallied for the tying and winning runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday and held William Byrd at bay in the bottom of the frame for an 8-7 Blue Ridge District softball victory on the road.

The Eagles’ victory is their third in a row and their second this season over the Terriers.

FCHS (6-3, 5-3 Blue Ridge District) has played three, one-run games this season and is 1-2 in those games.

The Terriers collected 10 hits to the Eagles’ seven, and the Eagles overcame three errors in their triumph, while the Terriers were charged with two defensive blunders.

FCHS trailed 7-6 entering the top of the seventh.

The Eagles’ runs in their last at bat were produced by a Terriers’ error, thus they were unearned.

FCHS led 1-0 after the top of the first, but that edge was short-lived as William Byrd manufactured two runs in the bottom of the stanza.

In the top of the third, the Eagles regained the advantage courtesy of a five-run surge.

It took four innings for the Terriers to match that output.