Eagles rally for win in season opener

Propelled by its play in the fourth quarter, Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s boys basketball team rallied from a five-point deficit Wednesday for a 29-27 victory over Altavista Middle School on its home floor.

The contest was BFMS’s season opener.

The Eagles, led by head coach Chris Tyree, came within a point of matching their scoring out for three quarters (15) during a 14-7 rally over the closing six-minute frame.

The count was even at 6 after the first quarter and deadlocked at 11 at intermission.

Altavista won the third period 9-4 to establish its five-point advantage. The Colonels claimed the lead by swishing three 3-point field goals during the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles got a 3-pointer from Jaziel Hart, two field goals each from Antonio Mack and Ethan Hahn and one field goal from Carson Moore.

The Colonels finished the game with eight field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 7 of 15 (46.7%) from the free-throw line.

Sean Clay and JaQuez Lee each netted 10 points to pace the Colonels, while Avery Payne tallied four and T.J. Moon scored three.

Clay hit two threes, while Moon and Payne each made one.