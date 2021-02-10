Eagles rally in fourth, end season with victory

L’Oreal Board swished a 3-point field goal in the closing minute Friday that proved to be the game-winner as Franklin County edged Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt, 46-44, in a girls varsity basketball contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
With the win, the Eagles (2-4) stop a four-game losing streak and avenge an earlier season loss to the Cavaliers (5-3), last year’s Class 3 co-state champion.
Board’s 3-pointer was her only basket of the game and one of three treys made by the Eagles.
Board is one of four freshmen on the Eagles’ squad.
FCHS trailed by one point, 33-32, entering the final, eight-minute frame, but by the 6:20 mark, the Eagles were ahead by a point.
Seconds later, Lord Botetourt regained the lead and was ahead by two, 36-34, with 5:29 showing.
The Eagles cut the gap to one, 36-35, and were in the one-and-one free-throw bonus at the 4:35 mark. The quarter’s third lead change soon occurred with the Eagles gaining a one-point, 37-36, edge with 3:50 to go.
Seconds later, the lead changed for a fourth time as the Cavaliers pulled in front by a point, 38-37.
Board’s trey produced the fifth and final lead change of the stanza.
The Cavaliers got within one, 40-39, before freshman Laila Krebs converted an offensive rebound into points to make the count 42-39.
The Eagles held a pair of five-point advantages (44-39, 46-41) as the seconds ticked away. Grace Taylor’s 3-pointer just before the horn produced the final score.
FCHS won the fourth quarter, 14-11.
In defeat, Lord Botetourt made seven 3-point field goals, seven 2-point field goals and 12 of 20 (60%) attempts from the free-throw line.
The Cavaliers carried a five-point, 11-6 edge into the second quarter, but the Eagles were able to rally in the stanza. Courtesy of an 11-8 spurt, the Eagles pulled to within two points, 19-17, at intermission.
FCHS edged Lord Botetourt, 15-14, in the third period to cut its deficit to one point (33-32).
The Eagles converted 14 field goals, including 11 from inside the arc, and 15 of 23 (65.2%) tries from the free-throw line.
Taylor led the Cavaliers with 13 points and Ally Spangler tallied 11.
Also scoring were Taylor Orange with six points, Jada Morgan and Rhyann Jones each with five and Brianna Myers with four.
Taylor swished three 3-point field goals, while Orange and Spangler each hit two.
Jaedyn Jamison, a fourth-year senior, netted a game-best 20 points to pace the Eagles: four points in the first quarter, eight in the second, three in the third and five in the fourth.
Ta’mya Robertson, a fourth-year senior, totaled 15 points, 13 of which she scored in the second half.
Kameron Copeland finished with five points and Board and Krebs each had three.
Besides Board, Robertson and Copeland each made a 3-pointer.