Eagles rally in fourth, end season with victory

L’Oreal Board swished a 3-point field goal in the closing minute Friday that proved to be the game-winner as Franklin County edged Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt, 46-44, in a girls varsity basketball contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

With the win, the Eagles (2-4) stop a four-game losing streak and avenge an earlier season loss to the Cavaliers (5-3), last year’s Class 3 co-state champion.

Board’s 3-pointer was her only basket of the game and one of three treys made by the Eagles.

Board is one of four freshmen on the Eagles’ squad.

FCHS trailed by one point, 33-32, entering the final, eight-minute frame, but by the 6:20 mark, the Eagles were ahead by a point.

Seconds later, Lord Botetourt regained the lead and was ahead by two, 36-34, with 5:29 showing.

The Eagles cut the gap to one, 36-35, and were in the one-and-one free-throw bonus at the 4:35 mark. The quarter’s third lead change soon occurred with the Eagles gaining a one-point, 37-36, edge with 3:50 to go.

Seconds later, the lead changed for a fourth time as the Cavaliers pulled in front by a point, 38-37.