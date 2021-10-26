Eagles rally in second half, stay unbeaten in Blue Ridge play

ROANOKE - Franklin County's Eagles performed a gridiron resuscitation Friday night that may have saved its season.
The Eagles, trailing by 15 points at halftime, erased that deficit, but still needed a touchdown with less than a minute to play to edge William Fleming, 42-35, in a high-scoring Blue Ridge District varsity football contest at Colonels Stadium/George Miller Field.
With the win, FCHS (3-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 4-4 overall) enhances its undefeated league record and squares its overall worksheet.
The Eagles and Lord Botetourt are tied for first place in the district standings, but after this week's encounter between the two foes, the winner will hold single occupancy.
Lord Botetourt is the two-time Class 3 state runner-up.
The Eagles are in the hunt for one of eight berths in the Class 6 Region A playoffs, but despite the win, they fell from sixth to seventh in the rankings.
It appears likely that four of the Blue Ridge District six clubs will receive postseason invitations: FCHS, Lord Botetourt, Staunton River and Northside.
William Fleming (0-3 in the Blue Ridge District, 1-7 overall) is a season removed from reaching the Class 5 state semifinals.
The Colonels led 28-13 at intermission after outscoring the Eagles 21-7 in the second stanza.
But the Colonels managed to score one touchdown after halftime.
That TD did give William Fleming its last lead, 35-28.
FCHS began its rally in the third period when Jahylen Lee rushed for a 1-yard touchdown.
Trailing 28-20, the Eagles used a 22-point, final-frame surge to complete their rally.
Quarterback Eli Foutz rushed for a 21-yard TD and completed a 2-point conversion toss square the count.
Later, Foutz completed a 10-yard scoring pass to Ryder Gardner with 1:57 remaining that produced a stalemate at 35.
Then, Jaemon King recovered an onside kick that escaped the grasp of a William Fleming player to return possession to the Eagles.
That set up FCHS's five-play, winning march, one where Lee toted the ball on four plays, the last of which was his 1-yard TD dash.
Then, the Eagles recovered a second onside kick that again escaped the Colonels control and ran out the clock.
Lee finished with 38 carries and 263 yards, an average of almost 7 yards a carry.
The Eagles were playing their third game in eight days; they finished the stretch with two Blue Ridge District wins, but entered Friday's contest after being hammered by reigning Class 4 state champion Salem, 49-7, in a non-district contest earlier in the week.
"They showed (Friday) that they want to be mentally tough,'' Eagles sideline boss J.R. Edwards said.
"It's a big battle for everybody now. We took it on the chin (against Salem) and within three days, we had to respond, and we showed that toughness in a tight game.''
Foutz was 8 of 11 passing for 109 yards. He completed passes to four receivers.
The Eagles finished the game with 421 offensive yards on 58 plays to 395 yards for the Colonels on 47 plays.
The Colonels scored five TDs - four rushing and one passing.
There were three turnovers: one by the Eagles, two by the Colonels.
The teams combined for 13 penalties - four against the Eagles, nine against the Colonels -for 115 yards.
William Fleming quarterback Dashawn Lewis completed 10 of 17 passes and also rushed for 99 yards.
Nahshon Bonds rushed for three Colonels TDs on dashes covering 31, 34 and 9 yards. He carried 16 times for 157 yards.
Lewis completed passes to four receivers.
William Fleming suffered its third straight loss.