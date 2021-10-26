Eagles rally in second half, stay unbeaten in Blue Ridge play

ROANOKE - Franklin County's Eagles performed a gridiron resuscitation Friday night that may have saved its season.

The Eagles, trailing by 15 points at halftime, erased that deficit, but still needed a touchdown with less than a minute to play to edge William Fleming, 42-35, in a high-scoring Blue Ridge District varsity football contest at Colonels Stadium/George Miller Field.

With the win, FCHS (3-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 4-4 overall) enhances its undefeated league record and squares its overall worksheet.

The Eagles and Lord Botetourt are tied for first place in the district standings, but after this week's encounter between the two foes, the winner will hold single occupancy.

Lord Botetourt is the two-time Class 3 state runner-up.

The Eagles are in the hunt for one of eight berths in the Class 6 Region A playoffs, but despite the win, they fell from sixth to seventh in the rankings.

It appears likely that four of the Blue Ridge District six clubs will receive postseason invitations: FCHS, Lord Botetourt, Staunton River and Northside.

William Fleming (0-3 in the Blue Ridge District, 1-7 overall) is a season removed from reaching the Class 5 state semifinals.