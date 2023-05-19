Ashton Hylton's base hit with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday drove in the winning run as No. 1 seed and regular-season champion Franklin County rallied for an 8-7 semifinal-round victory over No. 4 Northside in the Blue Ridge District's 2023 postseason baseball tournament at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (11-8-1) defeated the Vikings for the second time this season.

Northside is the only team to conquer Franklin County in league play this season. The Vikings achieved that victory at Naff Field in late April.

Franklin County opened the season 0-4 with three of those setbacks coming at Naff Field.

Since then, the Eagles have won 11 of16 games.

With the victory, the Eagles advance to the tournament's championship game for the second year in a row. In a rematch of last year's title game, the Eagles face No. 2 seed Lord Botetourt, the reigning league champion.

Franklin County held a 2-0 lead through three innings Wednesday before Northside manufactured three unanswered runs to move in front 3-2: one in the top of the fourth and two in the top of the fifth.

The Eagles reclaimed the lead by scoring twice in the last of the fifth, 4-3.

A four-run seventh enabled the Vikings to take a 7-4 advantage.

A series of extra base hits by Franklin County highlighted the Eagles' four-run rally.

Each team collected eight hits.

Northside committed three errors, while Franklin County was charged with one defensive miscue.

The Vikings employed multiple pitchers in the bottom of the seventh.

Ean Amerson was the winning pitcher in relief for Franklin County.

Franklin County's victory is its sixth in a row.

Besides their current winning streak, the Eagles own a pair of two-game winning streaks during their 16-game run of success.

Franklin County is championship-game bound

Franklin County defeated William Byrd Wednesday in the semifinals of the 2023 Blue Ridge District softball tournament at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

The Eagles, the co-regular-season champion along with Staunton River, moves on to the championship game against Lord Botetourt.

Franklin County (15-6) broke a three-game losing streak with Wednesday's triumph.