Eagles rally to conquer Vikings

ROANOKE—Franklin County scored six runs in its final two at bats Friday to erase a three-run deficit and defeat Northside, 7-4, in a Blue Ridge District varsity baseball contest.
The Eagles’ victory is their second this season over the Vikings.
Each team collected seven hits, but FCHS benefited from three Northside errors, while committing only one defensive blunder.
FCHS (6-1, 4-1 Blue Ridge District) led 1-0 after the first inning before Northside erased that deficit with a four-run surge; the Vikings manufactured three runs in the last of the fourth and one in the bottom of the fifth.
Trailing 4-1, the Eagles generated a run in the top of the sixth to make the count 4-2, before overtaking the Vikings with a five-run seventh.
Jake Pendleton belted a solo home run in the top of the first to give FCHS its initial advantage.
Luke Pasley, working in relief of starter Riley Hill, earned the pitching victory by keeping Northside off the scoreboard in the sixth and seventh frames.
Pasley permitted only one hit, walked none and struck out three.
Hill yielded four runs and six hits in five innings.
Pendleton, Hill, Jared Wright, Joseph Bennett, Preston Crowl, Michael Williams and Jack Mitzel each collected one hit for the Eagles.
Two players registered multiple hits for Northside.
Jayvees top Northside 5-1 Franklin County used a pair of two-run rallies and one single-run rally to defeat Blue Ridge District rival Northside, 5-1, in a junior varsity baseball contest Friday at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The Eagles’ victory is their fourth in a row and second this season over the Vikings.
FCHS (6-2, 3-1 Blue Ridge District) scored once in the bottom of the first, twice in the last of the third and twice in the home half of the sixth.
Northside prevented the shutout with a run in the top of the seventh.
The Eagles doubled the Vikings’ hit total, 6-3, and each team committed three errors.
Konner Strong drove in FCHS’s initial run.
Lawson Pasley threw a complete-game, three-hitter. He allowed one run, one walk and struck out three.
Chase Bower and Ashton Hylton each had two hits to pace the Eagles.
Terriers top BFMS by 10 William Byrd Middle School produced four multiple-run rallies Monday in a 12-2 triumph over Benjamin Franklin Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District baseball contest played at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The Terriers scored two runs each in the first and fourth frames and four runs each in the second and third stanzas in a contest that lasted four innings.
The Eagles manufactured single runs in the first and third innings.
William Byrd ouhit BFMS, 8-2, and benefited from three Eagles’ errors, while committing one defensive miscue.
Hunter Obenchain’s first-pitch single produced the Terriers’ first-frame runs.
Tyler Harris, Hayden Eads and Ethan Powell all drove in runs for William Byrd during its second-inning surge.
Powell was 3 of 3 at the plate.
Torin Bundy, Kam McKee and Brogan Dent were employed on the mound by the Terriers.
Bundy tossed two innings of no-hit baseball. He struck out three, but did yield a run.
Chance Smith absorbed the loss for the Eagles. In two innings, he surrendered six hits and nine runs. He struck out two.
Tyler Gibson and Seth Young each had a hit for BFMS.
Wolverines shut out Eagles, 3-0 SALEM—Andrew Lewis Middle School scored single runs in the bottom of the second, the last of the fourth and the home half of the fifth for a 3-0 baseball victory over Benjamin Franklin Middle School at Kiwanis Field.
The Wolverines outhit the Eagles, 4-3, and benefited from three BFMS errors, while committing one defensive blunder.
Ethan Roberts led BFMS at the plate by going 2 of 2.
Carter Black tossed six shut-out inningsn to earn the win for Andrew Lewis. He permitted three hits, no walks and struck out four.
Cayden Montgomery was charged with the loss for the Eagles. He surrendered two runs on three hits and a walk in 3 2/3 inninngs of work. He struck out two.
Brayden White collected two hits in two at bats to lead the Wolverines.