Eagles rally to conquer Vikings

The Terriers scored two runs each in the first and fourth frames and four runs each in the second and third stanzas in a contest that lasted four innings.

The Eagles manufactured single runs in the first and third innings.

William Byrd ouhit BFMS, 8-2, and benefited from three Eagles’ errors, while committing one defensive miscue.

Hunter Obenchain’s first-pitch single produced the Terriers’ first-frame runs.

Tyler Harris, Hayden Eads and Ethan Powell all drove in runs for William Byrd during its second-inning surge.

Powell was 3 of 3 at the plate.

Torin Bundy, Kam McKee and Brogan Dent were employed on the mound by the Terriers.

Bundy tossed two innings of no-hit baseball. He struck out three, but did yield a run.

Chance Smith absorbed the loss for the Eagles. In two innings, he surrendered six hits and nine runs. He struck out two.

Tyler Gibson and Seth Young each had a hit for BFMS.