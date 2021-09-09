Eagles return from unexpected layoff

LYNCHBURG - Franklin County’s varsity football team, a week from an unexpected break in its season due to COVID-19 issues, revives its campaign Friday with a non-district contest against Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs (2-0) lost to Class 4 state champion Salem in the state semifinals to conclude their spring 2021 season and their tenure in Class 4 - in the off-season, they dropped to Class 3.
To date, LCA has routed Magna Vista, 60-14, at home and bested Bassett, 45-28, on the road.
In the victory over the Bengals, quarterback Davis Lane completed 5 of 11 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown and three running backs each surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark.
LCA led 14-0 after the first quarter and pushed the spread to 31-14 at intermission courtesy of a 17-point second stanza. Each team tallied 14 points after halftime.
Bassett got as close as 10 points, 31-21, in the third frame, but a Bengals’ turnover led to the Bulldogs’ lone score of the period.
On its next possession, Bassett threw an interception off a fake punt. Two plays later, LCA scored its final TD on a 41-yard run to make the count, 45-21.
One of LCA’s featured players is Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) recruit Zachary Rice, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound senior offensive lineman/defensive end.
LCA, coached by Frank Rocco, and FCHS scrimmaged during the Eagles’ head coaching tenures of Ben Boyd and Chris Jones.
The Bulldogs were on FCHS’s schedule in 2015 and 2016, the first two years of J.R. Edwards’ head coaching tenure, and won both match-ups; the total score from those games was 93-20.
LCA played Dan River and Appomattox County in preseason, while FCHS faced Liberty-Bedford, Appomattox County and E.C. Glass.
The Bulldogs compete in the Seminole District where they face opposition from Brookville, Jefferson Forest, Heritage-Lynchburg, Liberty-Bedford, Amherst County and E.C. Glass.
FCHS (0-1) has not played since its season-opening, 42-25, non-district setback to Bassett at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium. Its game last Friday at Salem was postponed, but has since been rescheduled for October.
In the loss to the Bengals, running back Jahylen Lee ran for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score. Also quarterback Eli Foutz threw for a TD and ran for one score.
The game’s first half featured four lead changes with the Eagles holding their last advantage, 13-7 in the second stanza.
The Bengals responded with a 21-point surge to make the count 28-13.
FCHS got as close as nine points, 28-19, before Bassett answered with a 14-point surge to secure its first win in the series since 2015.
Following tonight’s contest, the Eagles visit Magna Vista, play Hidden Valley at home and have their scheduled open date prior to opening Blue Ridge District play at Staunton River.
FCHS brings a four-game losing streak into tonight’s game.
Salem games are rescheduled
Franklin County has rescheduled its non-district varsity and junior varsity football games against Salem, both of which were postponed last week because of COVID-19 issues related to the Eagles' program and to Franklin County Public Schools in general.
The Eagles will play the Spartans, the reigning Class 4 state champions, on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The rescheduled contest gives the Eagles three games in eight days, starting with their Blue Ridge District home opener against William Byrd on Friday, Oct. 15 and ending with a visit to Class 5 state semifinalist and league foe William Fleming on Friday, Oct. 22.
It marks the third time in program history that the Eagles will play on a Tuesday night. A 2-0 record on that day includes a win over Magna Vista in 2000 and a triumph over Northside this past spring.
The Eagles junior varsity squad has rescheduled its non-district contest against Salem for Monday, Oct. 11 at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
This also gives the junior varsity team three games in eight days starting with its Blue Ridge District opener against Staunton River at home Thursday, Oct. 7 and ending with a trip to Vinton for a league contest against William Byrd on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Also, the junior varsity squad has rescheduled its game against Bassett for Monday (Sept. 13) at Ed Bassett Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
That's a second three games in eight days starting with the Liberty Christian game and ending on Thursday, Sept. 16 against Magna Vista at home.