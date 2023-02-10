Franklin County's boys and girls indoor track and field teams return to action this weekend in the Class 6 Region A meet.
Three Eagles have already earned berths in the Class 6 state meet:
Isaiah Moorman in the 55-meter dash, Tristan Wright in the 55-meter dash and Nathan Atchue in the 1,000-meter and 3,200-meter runs.
Competing this weekend are Brooklyn Lee, Brandi Altice, Madison Pagans, Sophia Dollman, Whitney Holland, Julianne Bowman, Jaidyn Vukelich, Morgan McCrary, Aleah Davis, Lauren Henry, Addie Roe, Halie Cundiff ,Tristan Wright, Isaiah Moorman, Jahylen Lee, Zakia Pannell, Nathan Atchue, Parker Chapman, Andrew Riddle, Sebastian Ellis, Drew Davis,Trey Dillon, Jonah Bowman, Nicholas Guilliams, Jayden Martin and Quincy Pruett.