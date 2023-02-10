Franklin County’s boys and girls indoor track and field teams return to action this weekend in the Class 6 Region A meet.
Competing for the Eagles are Brooklyn Lee, Brandi Altice ,Madison Pagans, Sophia Dollman, Whitney Holland, Julianne ,Jaidyn Vukelich, Morgan McCrary, Aleah Davis, Lauren Henry, Addie Roe, Halie Cundiff, Tristan Wright, Isaiah Moorman, Jahylen Lee, Zakia Pannell, Nathan Atchue, Parker Chapman, Andrew Riddle, Sebastian Ellis, Drew Davis ,Trey Dillon, Jonah Bowman, Nicholas Guilliams, Jayden Martin and Quincy Pruett.
Three competitors have already qualified for next week’s Class 6 state indoor track and field meet: Isaiah Moorman in the 55-meter dash, Tristan Wright 55-meter dash and Nathan Atchue in the 1,000 meter and 3,200-meter runs.