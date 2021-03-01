Eagles rout Wolverines in season opener, 38-6

Benjamin Franklin Middle School scored the game's initial 38 points and came within minutes of posting a shutout in a 38-6 non-district football victory over Andrew Lewis Middle School Thursday at BFMS.

With the win, the Eagles (1-0), who were playing for the first time since October 2019, halt a two-game losing streak dating to that year's 3-4 finish.

"These boys came to play and left everything on the field. They have been waiting for this game for nine months,'' BFMS head coach Chris Renick said.

"I am very proud of these young men for sticking with the program and for their love of the game. Their dedication and heart came together for a team win.''

BFMS led 22-0 at intermission and 38-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines prevented the Eagles' bid for a shutout with a 35-yard scoring run late in the final frame. Their extra-point attempt failed.

The Eagles benefited from four Andrew Lewis turnovers and a blocked punt, all in the first half.

BFMS's Jeffrey Hairston forced a fumble and Ryder Gardner recovered the miscue to stymie Andrew Lewis' first drive of the game.