Eagles rout Wolverines in season opener, 38-6

Benjamin Franklin Middle School scored the game's initial 38 points and came within minutes of posting a shutout in a 38-6 non-district football victory over Andrew Lewis Middle School Thursday at BFMS.
With the win, the Eagles (1-0), who were playing for the first time since October 2019, halt a two-game losing streak dating to that year's 3-4 finish.
"These boys came to play and left everything on the field. They have been waiting for this game for nine months,'' BFMS head coach Chris Renick said.
"I am very proud of these young men for sticking with the program and for their love of the game. Their dedication and heart came together for a team win.''
BFMS led 22-0 at intermission and 38-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines prevented the Eagles' bid for a shutout with a 35-yard scoring run late in the final frame. Their extra-point attempt failed.
The Eagles benefited from four Andrew Lewis turnovers and a blocked punt, all in the first half.
BFMS's Jeffrey Hairston forced a fumble and Ryder Gardner recovered the miscue to stymie Andrew Lewis' first drive of the game.
The Eagles converted the turnover into points when quarterback Ja'ziel Hart his receiver Ethan Heart with a 50-yard scoring strike. The Eagles' 2-point conversion try failed.
Hart would intercept a pass to end the Wolverines' next series and he would return it 60 yards for a touchdown. His 2-point conversion sprint made the count 14-0.
Hairston and Gardner forced and recovered a second Andrew Lewis fumble, but BFMS failed to take advantage of the turnover when Hart tosses an interception.
BFMS's defense forces a punt to end the Wolverines' next series and the punt is blocked by Elan Catoe. Seconds later, Rashaun Hughey recoverd the ball at the 2 yard line.
Then, Gardner dashes two yards for the TD and Hart finds the end zone for a 2-point conversion to push the spread to 22-0.
Hart would finish the half by claiming his second interception. He returned the pick 20 yards to midfield.
BFMS would score on its first drive of the third quarter. Rushes by Gardner for 40 yard and Hughey for 15, set up Gardner's 3-yard scoring run. Hughey's 2-point conversion sprint upped the ante to 30-0.
Following an Andrew Lewis punt, Hughey runs 50 yards for the Eagles' final TD and Gardner caps his team's scoring with a successful 2-point conversion.
Renick named the Eagles' offensive line, comprised of Elan Catoe (left tackle), Noel Gonzales (left guard), Austin Owens (center), Nathan Hayes (right guard), Jeffrey Hairston (right tackle) and Andrew Kinzie (tight end), Offensive Player of the Game and Hart Defensive Player of the Game.