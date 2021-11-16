Eagles' season ends with 3-0 loss in state quarterfinals

MANASSAS—Class 6 Region B champion Colgan swept Class 6 Region A runner-up Franklin County, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the 2021 state volleyball tournament Saturday.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-16, 25-10.

With the win, Colgan advances to the semifinals where it faces Region B runner-up Freedom-South Riding, which defeated Region A champion Floyd E. Kellam, 3-2, in the quarterfinals.

In other quarterfinal-round matches, Herndon shut out Justice, 3-0, and Alexandria City blanked McLean, 3-0.

The semifinals were scheduled for Tuesday with the finals set for Saturday in Richmond.

The loss ends FCHS’s season and the stellar, four-year varsity career of All-State player and North Carolina State University-bound Courtney Bryant.

Bryant led the Eagles (18-7), who suffered their second straight loss, with 10 kills and six digs.

Also, Emma Catoe netted four kills and collected three digs and Abigail Hodges distributed 16 assists.

Bryant was approaching 1,500 career kills as the season ended.

FCHS finishes its season with 14 wins in its last 17 matches.