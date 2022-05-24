Eagles' season ends with title-game setback

No. 4 seed Lord Botetourt bested co-league champions William Byrd and Franklin County in consecutive days, Friday and Saturday, on the road to win the 2022 Blue Ridge District baseball championship.

The Cavaliers claimed the title with a 6-3 triumph over No. 2 Franklin County Saturday in the finals of the league’s postseason tournament at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (15-5) saw their season end with the loss—they did not earn enough points to qualify for the Class 6 Region A tournament despite their record.

Franklin County head coach Barry Shelton said he told his team two days before its opener that its season would end once its run in the Blue Ridge District tournament was over.

“There are going to be teams with records not as good as ours that will make the regionals,’’ Shelton said.

Playoff bids in Class 6 Region A are based on a points distribution that awards more points for victories over Class 4, Class 5 and Class 6 opponents. It is easier for the Richmond and Virginia Beach area schools to get these games.

Franklin County is the only Class 6 school west of Richmond. There are Class 4 and Class 5 schools in this area, but the majority are Class 3. Multi-hour travel would be involved should the Eagles seek more games against Class 4, 5 and 6 opposition.

The Eagles shared the Blue Ridge’s regular-season title with William Byrd and they were a year removed from winning the league championship outright.

A postseason district tournament was not staged a year ago and the Eagles won the title based on regular-season play, but failed to advance to the regional playoffs.

Nine Franklin County seniors ended their high-school careers with Saturday’s loss: Riley Hill, Mason Sheesley, Isaiah Hughes, Joseph Bennett, Corbin Bower, Isaiah Ayers, Grayson Montgomery, Hunter Clark, Will English and Eli Davis.

Lord Botetourt (15-6) started league play 0-3 and was 4-4 through eight games. One of those three Blue Ridge setbacks was a 5-4 loss to Franklin County.

Over their last 13 games, Lord Botetourt is 11-2 with a current five-game winning streak and an earlier run of five straight wins.

Only Pulaski County and Northside have conquered the Cavaliers during this stretch of the season. They’ve defeated the Eagles in both of their visits to Naff Field this season.

The Cavaliers tallied single runs in the first and fourth frames and two runs each in the third and fifth innings.

The Eagles countered with single runs in the third, sixth and seven innings; they had to bases loaded in the fourth, but failed to score.

The Cavaliers outhit the Eagles, 10-7, and benefited from two Franklin County errors, while committing just one defensive blunder.

“(Lord Botetourt) is a good team. We got hits, we just didn’t get any timely hits,’’ Shelton said.

Starting pitcher Preston Crowl was charged with the loss. He worked four innings. Riley Hill pitched in relief.

CIRCLING THE BASES: Franklin County reached the championship game with a 16-6 triumph Friday over No. 3 Northside in the semifinals.

The Eagles’ victory is its third this season over Northside.

The contest was stopped in the fifth inning because of the run rule.

Franklin County, which scored at least one run in every inning except for the fourth, led 6-0 after the opening frame and 9-2 after two stanzas were complete.

The count was 10-3 entering the Vikings’ half of the fifth.

Northside manufactured three runs in the fifth to pull to within four, 10-6, before Franklin County produced a second, six-run rally to conclude the contest.

Northside outhit Franklin County, 7-6, but was plagued by four errors, while the Eagles were changed with two defensive miscues.

Lawson Pasley, a freshman, started on the mound for the Eagles and Hunter Clark worked in relief.

CIRCLING THE BASES II: Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) varsity baseball team lost 10-0 to Grace Christian in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state championship game.

The Ospreys, who were defeated in the state semifinals in 2021, finish the season with a 17-3 record.

The loss ends a five-game winning streak by the Ospreys.

SMLCA won its first nine games before losing to Carlisle, 15-0.

A three-game winning streak, which featured a triumph over Grace Christian by an 8-4 count followed. That streak ended with a 5-4 loss to Blue Ridge Christian, leaving the Ospreys with a 12-2 mark.

SMLC outscored its final six opponents by a combined 88-17 score.