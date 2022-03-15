Eagles season opener is postponed

BLACKSBURG - Franklin County's 2022 varsity baseball opener against Blacksburg Monday was postponed.

The Bruins' home field was deemed not ready for play, thus the contest was called off.

The game has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 9.

FCHS opens its season Saturday with a non-district game against Hidden Valley.

First-pitch is 2:30 p.m. in Roanoke.

Davis earns ODAC pitching accolade

FERRUM - Senior righthander Will Davis has been named Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Baseball Pitcher of the Week.

Davis led Ferrum to a 5-1 win over Hampden-Sydney College in the Panthers' ODAC opener Sunday,at W.B. Asams Field.

Davis pitched eight full innings, allowing just two hits, an earned run and no walks, while striking out 10.

This marks the first time in his career that Davis has earned the honor.

The win improves Davis' record to 2-2.

Davis' 1.24 earned run average (ER) ranks second in the ODAC and his 32 strikeouts ranks third.

Davis has appeared in five games, four of which he has started. He has worked 29 innings, allowed 18 hits, four earned runs and five walks and has a 9.93 strikeouts-per-nine innings average.

The Panthers resume ODAC play Saturday against Eastern Mennonite University.

The first game of a scheduled doubleheader starts at 1 p.m. at Adams Field.

Jayvee softball contest is postponed

BLACKSBURG - Franklin County's 2022 junior varsity softball opener against Blacksburg Monday was postponed.

The Bruins' home field was deemed not ready for play, thus the contest was called off.

The game has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 9.

FCHS opens its season Thursday with a non-league match-up against Halifax County.

First pitch is 4:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

Jamison is a part of title, NCAA tournament team

RALEIGH, N.C. - Mount St. Mary's (Md.) has earned a berth in the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament for the second year in a row by claiming its second straight Northeast Conference championship.

Former Franklin County standout Jaedyn Jamison is a freshman on the squad who is being red-shirted, according to Eagles head coach LeBryan Patterson, who is her uncle.

The women's field has expanded to 68 teams.

The Mountaineers (16-12) play Big South champion Longwood University (21-11) Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

The winner advances to the Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional as a No. 16 seed and faces No. 1 seed North Carolina State University (29-3) from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Saturday.

Mount St. Mary's is the first team to win back-to-back NEC titles since Robert Morris did so in 2016 and 2017.

Mount St. Mary's defeated Bryant University, 60-42, to win the conference tournament.

A year ago, Mount St. Mary's lost to the University of Maryland of the Big 10 Conference and a past Division I national champion, 98-45, in a first-round game played in San Antonio, Texas. Mount St. Mary's was seeded 15th.

Eagles fall in opener at home

Blacksburg netted six goals in the first half and three after intermission Monday for a 9-0 non-district girls varsity soccer triumph over Franklin County in the Eagles' 2022 season opener at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The contest was stopped after 60 minutes because of the slaughter rule (eight goals or more).

Eagles goalkeeper Taylor Dake registered 17 saves.

FCHS (0-1) returns to action Thursday against Patrick Henry.

Match time at Patriots Stadium-Merrill Gainer Field is 7 p.m.

Bruins blank Eagles jayvees

Blacksburg downed Franklin County, 8-0, in a non-district girls junior varsity soccer match Monday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (0-1) opened their 2022 season with the setback.

The contest was stopped after 60 minutes because of the slaughter rule (eight goals or more).

"Blacksburg always has a strong team and we knew that going into the game,'' Eagles head coach David Campbell said.

"Irrespective of the score, there were some positive takeaways from the game. We continued to play the kind of soccer that we want to play, which is building out of the back. For many of these young ladies, this is a new concept, but they are all learning and giving it their best shot. They are adapting well to it.

"The game also showed the kind of grit this team has. Sometimes, it's hard to keep going when the score is so lopsided, but these young ladies gave it all until the final whistle,'' Campbell said. "We can coach how to play soccer, but finding that internal motivation is up to each player. I was really proud to see that coming out.

"We're doing a nice job of getting our heads up and looking for the pass to maintain possession. Accuracy is the key issue there and we'll continue to hone that skill,'' Campbell said.

FCHS returns to action Thursday against Patrick Henry.

Match time at Patriots Stadium-Merrill Gainer Field is 5:30 p.m.

Hidden Valley blanks BFMS in baseball

ROANOKE - Hidden Valley Middle School scored six runs in its first two at bats Monday en route to an 8-0 Roanoke Valley Middle School District shut-out victory over Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Hidden Valley manufactured two runs in the bottom of the first, four in the last of the second and one each in the fourth and fifth frames.

Hidden Valley outhit BFMS, 7-2, and benefited from three BFMS errors, while playing mistake-free defense.

Reid McElvain and Julian Talmadge provided BFMS with its hits, each with one.

McElvain stole a base and was caught stealing.

McElvain started on the mound for BFMS and was charged with the loss.

In 1 1/3 innings, McElvain surrendered five hits, three walks and six runs, four of which were earned, while striking out one.

Tucker Hall (2 1/3 innings) and Braylen Meador (1 1/3 innings) worked in relief for BFMS.

CIRCLING THE BASES: BFMS defeated Glenvar Middle School, 7-1, Thursday in a district contest at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles outhit Glenvar, 5-3, and benefited from three Glenvar errors, while committing one.

BFMS scored two runs in the bottom of the first, three in the last of the third and two in the bottom of the fourth.

Glenvar tallied its lone run in the top of the fourth.

Julian Talmadge recorded two hits to lead BFMS, while Reid McElvain (triple), Eli Blankenship and Braylen Meador each totaled one.

The Eagles stole five bases: two by Dylan Myers and one each by Meador, Blankenship and Talmadge.

The Eagles employed four pitchers, who combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Glenvar's run was earned.

Salem tops FCHS in boys tennis

SONTAG - Salem defeated Franklin County, 7-2, in a non-district boys tennis match Monday at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

The Eagles (0-1) opened their 2022 season, their second under the coaching direction of Cario Craig, with the setback.

Winning for FCHS in singles was Chase Carter at position No. 5, 7-6, 6-4.

Carter and Stone Gibbs were victorious at No. 1 doubles in an eight-game pro set, 8-5.

FCHS's next match is Thursday against Patrick Henry.

Match time at the recreation park is 4:30 p.m.

Middle school track teams open seasons

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's boys and girls outdoor track and field teams open their 2022 seasons Wednesday with a quad meet.

The Eagles face Andrew Lewis Middle School, Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Christian Heritage Academy's middle school squad.

The meets take the starter's gun at 4:45 p.m. at Franklin County High School's Bruce M. Kent Track Field.

Girls lacrosse team opens season

Franklin County's girls varsity lacrosse team opens its 2022 season Wednesday with a non-district contest against Hidden Valley.

Match time at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 5:30 p.m.

Former FCHS and Ferrum College performer Jacklyn Prillaman is the Eagles' first-year head coach.

Boys soccer teams face Jefferson Forest

FOREST - Franklin County's boys varsity soccer team plays its second match in two nights Wednesday when the Eagles face Jefferson Forest in a non-district contest on the road.

Match time is 7:30 p.m.

A junior varsity contest between the Eagles and the Cavaliers opens the doubleheader at 6 p.m.

FCHS's varsity squad is the reigning Blue Ridge District champion.

Editor's Note: Both FCHS squads opened their seasons with non-league match-ups at Salem Tuesday night.

Brian McClung is in his first year as the Eagles head boys varsity coach.

FCHS softball opens season Thursday

Franklin County's varsity softball team opens its 2022 season Thursday at home with a non-district contest against Halifax County.

First pitch is 6:30 p.m at Benjamin Franklin Middle School's softball complex.

The Eagles are long-time softball rivals, having faced off as non-league opponents, as foes in two districts (Western Valley and Piedmont) and in regular-season and post-season encounters.

A junior varsity contest between the Eagles and the Comets opens the doubleheader at 4:30 p.m.

BFMS boys soccer plays Central Academy

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's boys soccer team takes on Central Academy Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District contest at home Thursday.

Match time is 5:30 p.m.

BFMS's girls squad travels to Central Academy for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

CORNER KICKS: BFMS's boys squad blanked Hidden Valley Middle School, 3-0, Monday in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District match in Roanoke.