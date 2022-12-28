Eagles' season resumes in McDonald's Classic

Franklin County's boys varsity basketball seeks to claim victories eight and nine before the end of the 2022 calendar year when the Eagles face Thomas Dale and Cosby in consecutive games set for Wednesday and Thursday at Samuel M. Hawkins Gymnasium.

The Eagles (7-1) face the Knights at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and take on the Titans Thursday with that match-up set for 6:45 p.m.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke, which is responsible for Franklin County's lone loss to date, 62-61, opens play at 5 p.m. in the McDonald's Christmas Classic against Cosby and is matched against Thomas Dale Thursday.

Thomas Dale is led by head coach Keyode Rogers, who guided the Eagles for two years and produced a 24-24 record: 15-9 in 2013-2014 and 9-15 in 2014-2015.

The rivalry between the Eagles and the Knights began before Rogers' arrival.

In 2018, Franklin County bested Thomas Dale for the final Class 6 Conference 3 championship at Hawkins Gym. The Eagles' season that year would end in the state quarterfinals with a loss to eventual state champion W.T. Woodson.

In 2019, the Eagles defeated the Knights in the semifinals in the semifinals of the Class 6

Rogers won a state championship as a player at Magna Vista in 1998. That year, the Warriors defeated the Eagles in a regular-season contest that the Eagles hosted.

Magna Vista, which was created from the merger of former Henry County high schools Laurel Park and Drewry Mason, prevented Liberty-Bedford from winning a third consecutive Group AA title with its win in the finals.

Thus, Rogers has won at Hawkins Gym as an opposing player, an Eagles head coach and as an opposing head coach, and he has two state championships to his credit: one as a player and one as an assistant coach at Lloyd C. Bird.

Rogers is 2-0 versus Franklin County with a postseason triumph in the 2020 region playoffs and last year win in this event.

Franklin County lost both of its games in this event last year: 65-44 to Thomas Dale and 39-26 to Cosby, which is steered by Ron Carr, who was once the head men's basketball coach at Longwood University.