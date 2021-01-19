Eagles' seasons are stopped again

A week after Franklin County's boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court and its wrestling squad returned to the mat, their seasons have been placed on hold once again.

Monday, it was announced that all Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School athletic events scheduled from Jan. 19 (Tuesday) to Jan. 22 (Friday) would be postponed.

A possible return to play date is Saturday, Jan. 23, FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley said in an email.

"We hope to be permitted to participate on Saturday,'' Worley said.

In all likelihood, COVID-19 is responsible for the changes and there has been a recent increase in positive cases.

BFMS was forced to postpone boys and girls basketball games against Read Mountain Middle School scheduled for Tuesday and a girls basketball contest against Altavista Middle School scheduled for Friday, said Jessica Slough, who oversees the middle school athletic program.

"I hope we will be able to play (next) week,'' Slough said.

On Tuesday, boys and girls varsity and junior varsity basketball games against Pulaski County were postponed.