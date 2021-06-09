Eagles secure district title with deadlock

DALEVILLE—Franklin County’s boys varsity soccer team tallied the match-tying goals in the closing minute of regulation Friday and tied Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt, 2-2, in its 2021 regular-season finale.
FCHS (8-1-1, 8-1-1 Blue Ridge District) claims the league championship in its first year of district play with the result.
The Eagles defeated the Cavaliers earlier in the season.
Ethan Oliver’s goal off a throw-in in the 80th minute produced the stalemate, one that could not be broken with 10 minutes of overtime play—two, mandatory, five-minute stanzas.
The Eagles played a man-down after 15 minutes and two men down after 65 minutes because of ejections.
FCHS captured a 1-0 edge in the 30th minute when Andrew Riddle scored off an assist from Julian Nichols.
The Cavaliers tied the count in the final minute of the first half and broke the deadlock with their second tally in the 68th minute.
FCHS goalkeeper Ryan Largen totaled seven saves.
Boys jayvees finish
season with shut-out winDALEVILLE—Franklin County scored twice in the first half and once after intermission for a 3-0 Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity soccer triumph over Lord Botetourt in its 2021 season finale Friday.
Cooper Stanford tallied the only goal the Eagles (6-2-1, 6-2-1 Blue Ridge District) would need to break a scoreless stalemate courtesy of a Jonathan Castenada assist.
FCHS finishes its season with five shut-out triumphs.
The Eagles pushed the spread to 2-0 when Owen Stone converted a penalty kick.
Brandon Duncan netted FCHS’s final goal two minutes into the second half.
Eagles goalkeeper Evan Furrow earned the shutout.
Cavaliers shut out EaglesLord Botetourt shut out Franklin County Friday, 7-0, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Cavaliers’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles—both are 7-0 shutouts.
FCHS (4-6-0, 4-6-0 Blue Ridge District) saw a three-match winning streak end in its regular-season finale.
Jayvee girls drop 1-goal decisionLord Botetourt tallied two goals in the opening half and one in the closing stanza for a 3-2 Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity soccer victory over Franklin County Friday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Cavaliers, who bested the Eagles for the second time this season, led 2-1 at intermission.