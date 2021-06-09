Eagles secure district title with deadlock

DALEVILLE—Franklin County’s boys varsity soccer team tallied the match-tying goals in the closing minute of regulation Friday and tied Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt, 2-2, in its 2021 regular-season finale.

FCHS (8-1-1, 8-1-1 Blue Ridge District) claims the league championship in its first year of district play with the result.

The Eagles defeated the Cavaliers earlier in the season.

Ethan Oliver’s goal off a throw-in in the 80th minute produced the stalemate, one that could not be broken with 10 minutes of overtime play—two, mandatory, five-minute stanzas.

The Eagles played a man-down after 15 minutes and two men down after 65 minutes because of ejections.

FCHS captured a 1-0 edge in the 30th minute when Andrew Riddle scored off an assist from Julian Nichols.

The Cavaliers tied the count in the final minute of the first half and broke the deadlock with their second tally in the 68th minute.

FCHS goalkeeper Ryan Largen totaled seven saves.

Boys jayvees finish